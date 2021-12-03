ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Of Houses’ Debuts As Cable’s Top New Unscripted Series Of 2021

By Denise Petski and Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses worked some magic on ratings. The Nov. 28 premiere of the four-part Wizarding World fan competition series drew 3.1 million viewers across TBS and Cartoon Network , delivering the most-watched premiere of the year for both WarnerMedia cable networks which simulcast the debut.

On TBS, the 8 p.m. opener drew 2.3 million viewers, 918k in P18-49, 577K P25-54, 100K K2-11 and 103K K9-14, in Live+Same Day, ranking as the top new cable unscripted series premiere of 2021 in P18-49 (L+SD), it was the strongest TBS Original Series premiere — scripted or unscripted —  in nearly three years in P2+ and the strongest TBS Original Series premiere in nearly four years among P18-49.

On Cartoon Network, the 8 pm series premiere drew 845K P2+, 299K P18-49, 132K P2-11 and 78K K9-14. The debut episode was up 16% among P2-11 and up 44% among P2+ vs the prior four weeks (38K P2-11 and 214K P2+). It was the best series premiere on Cartoon Network with P18+ since December 2019, and the #1 series premiere on Cartoon Network this year with P18-49.

Hosted by Helen Mirren , the four-part bracket-style quiz competition saw fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World put their knowledge to the test, contending for the honorary title of House Cup champion. Sunday night’s episode saw team Hufflepuff narrowly defeat team Gryffindor.

In the next episode premiering this Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm, fans will get a sneak peek at Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts . The Max Original retrospective special will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon alongside Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.

