Adrian Peterson: I love the game and feel like I can still compete at a high level

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Peterson is 36 years old. He is in his 15th season and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he retires. Apparently not until his phone stops ringing. The Titans called Nov. 2. They cut him Nov. 23. The Seahawks called this week. He’s now...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

