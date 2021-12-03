ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

You Need the 2022 Mazda3 For 3 Good Reasons

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Mazda3 specs and pricing were just released, and people are exciting, and rightfully so. The Mazda3 is an interesting little sedan offering a very attractive price point, an exciting driving profile, and good fuel economy. Together, these three things make the new Mazda3 hard to write off. It may...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Camry Updated With Even More Comfort And Convenience

Cars get updated on regular schedules, usually five to seven years separates a generation, though there are some exceptions. In the middle of that period most vehicles get midcycle update. It's midcycle time for the Toyota Camry, with the latest generation debuting in 2018. Toyota didn't need to do a...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Si First Drive: Straying From The Formula

Since its introduction in 1984, the Honda Civic Si built its status as an affordable sporty car by offering better value and performance throughout its nine generations. However, the 2022 Honda Civic Si strays from this formula slightly by omitting standard features, a slight loss in power, and a higher price tag. On paper, the new Si doesn’t immediately come across as the value proposition it once was.
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

2022 Mazda3 Pricing Announced

Mazda announces another 2022-MY vehicle price and package, now for the Mazda3. The brand’s compact car is offered as a sedan or hatchback, with three engine options, two drivetrains, and additional package options. The new Mazda3 models will begin to arrive in dealerships this winter. 2022 Mazda3 MSRP. Model Drivetrain...
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Nissan Sentra

The 2022 Nissan Sentra uncovers a cache of refinement in its sleek shape and refined ride. What kind of car is the 2022 Nissan Sentra? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Sentra is a compact four-door sedan that’s been a staple of Nissan’s lineup for decades. Newly imbued with graceful looks and standard safety technology, it’s a rival for the Mazda 3, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Consumer Reports#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Mazda3#G Vectoring Control#Select#Awd
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Stinger Is Better Than the 2022 Acura TLX, but You Should Buy the Acura Sports Sedan

Buying a TLX Type S nets you a more fun sports sedan. Kia’s 10-year, 100,000 mile warranty can’t be beaten. It’s not often the words “bargain” and “sports sedan” are used in the same breath, but these two cars from Acura and Kia are perfect examples of, well, bargain sports sedans. The 2022 Kia Stinger is a much better car. It has better warranties, more cargo capacity, and the lower-spec models have more power. But you should ignore all that and buy the 2022 Acura TLX Type S if you want to go sports sedan fast.
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Mazda Reveals New Packages, Pricing for 2022 Mazda3

Mazda revealed some updates for its Mazda3 for 2022 including a new trim level, a new color and a few other small tweaks — plus the pricing. Available as a sedan and a hatchback, the brand’s entry-level model can be had with three different engine options — fast, faster and fastest? — plus two drivetrains and a starting price a little more than $21,000.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mazda 3 Price Increases Joined By New Carbon Edition, Paint Options

No major changes are coming to Mazda's sporty yet sophisticated 3 sedan and hatchback, as far as the mechanicals are concerned, but there are some new options addressing some of the compact's shortcomings for 2022. Mazda also stated that these 2022 models will begin to appear in their dealer showrooms this winter.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 Gets A Trim Overhaul, More Turbo Power

Mazda made something pretty damn beautiful with its CX-5, and we finally have official information from the automaker about pricing, trims, and power for the 2022 edition. Get ready to learn a whole new trim schemata, Mazda fans. The outgoing 2021 Mazda CX-5 had seven different trim levels: Sport, Touring,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Your Guide to the Discontinued Cars of 2021

Base trim VW Golf, Hyundai Veloster, and Volvo V60 and V90 discontinued, special editions survive. Canceled sports cars from Mazda and Mercedes are sure to be future classics. While other markets get an all-new Toyota Landcruiser, this SUV is leaving the U.S. altogether. The automotive world is in flux. The...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Mazda CX-5 starts at $27,125: Here’s what the price bump gets you

Mazda unveiled its best-selling 2022 CX-5 crossover a few months ago, but the Japanese automaker failed to mention pricing and trim levels. As it turns out, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 gets new trim designations and a mild price hike. In return, the updated CX-5 receives standard all-wheel-drive (AWD) across the board, with base prices starting at $27,125 (including $1,225 destination fees) for the base 2.5 S trim.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Mazda3: Release Date, Price, and Specs

With its fun-to-drive nature, upscale interior, and a lengthy list of premium features, the Mazda3 stands apart from many of its compact car competitors. While the 2022 Mazda3 is primarily a carryover model, it adds a stylish new Carbon Edition trim. Read more to find out the release date, price, and specs of the 2022 Mazda3.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars Automakers Should Revive Next

Automakers have learned to leverage nostalgia and brand cachet to bring back modern takes on classic nameplates. Recently, we've had vehicles like the Toyota Supra, Ford Bronco, and Jeep Grand Wagoneer all return for a new era, while others on the horizon include the Acura Integra and GMC Hummer. That had us thinking about what other cars should come back with modern technology and styling, and most importantly, why. It's easy to just come up with a list of cars, but we're trying to take reality into account. For example, Mazda is not going to build a new RX model primarily driven by a rotary engine which, let's face it, was the line's defining feature.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Top Compact SUVs Coming Out in 2022 Might Make You Want a Small SUV

If you’re in the market for a small SUV, you’re probably inundated with choices. Compact SUVs are one of the most popular categories of vehicles, and there are so many options, you might not know where to start your search. These are some of the best small SUVs in 2022. You should be able to find the best compact SUV to meet your budget as well as your needs.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Subaru Impreza Really Better Than the Honda Civic?

If you’re in the market for a compact sedan, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of great contenders vying for your attention. You can’t go wrong with a legendary stalwart like the Honda Civic and if you need something more capable, then the Subaru Impreza has you covered. And while the Civic has received its fair share of accolades over the past 20 years, the Impreza surprisingly bested it on Consumer Reports’ list of best sedans for 2022. Does that mean that the Impreza is better than the Civic?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Base Model 2022 Kia Sorento Has Everything You Need

The 2022 Kia Sorento is a compact SUV with three rows. It sits below the 2022 Kia Telluride and above the 2022 Kia Sportage. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you’ll love all the trim options you can choose from in the 2022 Sorento. Still, you don’t need to upgrade to one of the higher trim levels if it’s not in your budget, because the 2022 Kia Sorento LX has everything that you could need.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Honda Civic Si Deserve VTEC JDM Hero Status or Is It a JDM Zero?

Type R hand-me-downs make the new Civic Si a GTI killer. The embargo has at last lifted. Opinions on Honda’s newest JDM hero are finally able to be heard by the public. That means the verdict on the 2022 Honda Civic Si is out. Is it the Volkswagen Golf GTI beater we all thought it was going to be? Or is this new turbocharged VTEC sedan a total flop? Time to find out what the jury says.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Infiniti G Was A Better Four Door Sports Car

There was a time when the Nissan Maxima could have been considered, dare I say, cool. But then came along its way cooler cousin, the Infiniti G35, the Japanese attempt to take on the BMW 3 Series in the sport sedan wars of the ‘00s. And it successfully did the sporty sedan better than its aforementioned cousin.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Kia Seltos

Kia has no shortage of SUVs in its lineup, but considering the popularity of the body style, more is always better. The 2022 Kia Seltos is now in its second year and has proved to be one of the most capable and desirable crossovers in the subcompact segment. This is no surprise, considering it slots between two other widely popular cars, the Soul and the Sportage. Unlike the Soul, the Seltos offers standard all-wheel-drive on all but one trim, as well as two four-cylinder engines, one being turbocharged for extra oomph - 175 horsepower of it in total.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Has A Strong Message For America

Mazda has big expectations for its new outdoor-focused CX-50 crossover. One goal is for it to help the Japanese automaker double its annual sales in North America with an additional 150,000 units over the existing 130,000 or so. The CX-50, due in showrooms early next year, might be the ideal model to help make that happen thanks to its SUV-like styling and standard all-wheel drive. An MSRP expected to be just under $30,000 also won't hurt.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy