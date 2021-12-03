Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 11:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta MAJOR WINTER STORM LIKELY LATE THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK A second major winter storm is expected to impact the West Coast and Western Interior beginning Sunday morning and continuing into early next week. There will be a brief break in the weather late tonight and on Saturday between the second storm the the storm currently impacting the West Coast and Bering Strait areas. The second much stronger storm will pose the threat for heavy snowfall, significant blowing and drifting snow with 40 to 60 mph south to east winds, and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, coastal areas along the West Coast from the Bering Strait southward, may see sea ice pushing up on the beaches where there is limited shorefast ice and who are prone to southeast winds through Sunday night. Another surge of west winds as the low shifts inland may present issues on Monday, Currently, the latest forecasts are indicating a surge of 3-5 feet above the normal high tide line (MHHW) for parts of the Yukon Delta north into Norton Sound, beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday. Water will likely push up along cracks in the ice and may pool on top of the ice near the coast. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor this storm.

