Pittsburgh, PA

How the White House plan to combat COVID-19 will affect Pittsburgh area

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline Drone 11 over Pittsburgh in March, 2021. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — Booster shots, free at-home testing, vaccines for kids and supplying treatment pills to prevent deaths are all part of a new plan laid out by the White House to combat COVID-19.

There are measures in place especially on public transportation that will directly affect us in Pittsburgh.

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., Amy Hudak breaks down what you need to know and be prepared for ahead of the holidays to keep your family safe.

