NFL

Rams' Odell Beckham: Officially no activity Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Beckham (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Beckham is tending to what Josina...

www.cbssports.com

Related
NBC Sports

Rams plan to play Odell Beckham “very extensively” at Packers

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. participated in only 15 snaps during his Rams debut. Today, that will change. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Beckham will be a lot more involved against the Packers at Lambeau Field. “They are gonna play him and play him and play him, very...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham's Second Game with Rams had Everything

In his second game with the Los Angeles Rams, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. provided a little of everything, giving reasons for hope and concerns about just how much he can do this season. Beckham's second game was three weeks since he arrived including a bye week...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Banged up after Week 12 loss

Beckham underwent scans on his back after Sunday's 36-28 loss to the Packers, but the receiver is still dealing with a deep contusion that is causing pain and stiffness, Josina Anderson of USA Today reports. Beckham appeared to hurt his back in the fourth quarter after reeling in a 54-yard...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Has hip pointer

Beckham has been diagnosed with a hip pointer in the aftermath of Sunday's loss at Green Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. While coach Sean McVay doesn't expect Beckham to be "limited" as a result of the injury, the wide receiver has a deep bruise that is causing discomfort and stiffness, per Josina Anderson of USA Today. Beckham seemed to hurt himself during a 54-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter Sunday, but he was targeted three times thereafter. His status thus bears watching as the week goes on to see if he does draw limited listings on injury reports, which the Rams will post Wednesday through Friday in advance of a Week 13 matchup with the Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Limited by hip injury

Beckham (hip) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. Beckham injured his hip during his 54-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter of the Rams' eventual loss this past Sunday in Green Bay. Per Josina Anderson of USA Today, what has been termed a hip pointer is accompanied by pain and stiffness. At the very least, though, it's a good sign Beckham got on the field Wednesday, and he'll have two chances Thursday and Friday to log a full session before the Rams potentially give him a designation for Week 13 against the Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Availability uncertain for Sunday

Beckham's (hip) status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars is up in the air after he sat out Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Beckham was limited at Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday due to a posterior hip pointer in his lower back, and the absence is apparently more than a precautionary measure. It's not believed to be a major injury for the 29-year-old, but his outlook for this weekend remains in question.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
