Rams' Odell Beckham: Officially no activity Thursday

Beckham has been diagnosed with a hip pointer in the aftermath of Sunday's loss at Green Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. While coach Sean McVay doesn't expect Beckham to be "limited" as a result of the injury, the wide receiver has a deep bruise that is causing discomfort and stiffness, per Josina Anderson of USA Today. Beckham seemed to hurt himself during a 54-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter Sunday, but he was targeted three times thereafter. His status thus bears watching as the week goes on to see if he does draw limited listings on injury reports, which the Rams will post Wednesday through Friday in advance of a Week 13 matchup with the Jaguars.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO