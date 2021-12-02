ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Crossville Chronicle
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier in...

www.crossville-chronicle.com

U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Tributes pour in for late veteran US lawmaker Bob Dole

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement. "And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend." A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden's Supreme Court commission releases final report

The commission tasked by President Joe Biden with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released its final draft report, a cautious take on proposals for expanding the court and setting possible term limits. The 36-member bipartisan commission was not charged with making recommendations under the White House order that created it. As a result, much of the final report from the group, largely composed of academics who have been studying court reform and holding hearings, is context and history that may be used going forward in proposals to introduce changes. The panel, led by Bob Bauer, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

House passes new debt ceiling plan after McConnell cuts deal with Democrats

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have reached an agreement to create a one-time process that would let Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their votes alone, a deal that underscores the lengths the GOP leader will go to avoid a damaging default without Republican support to increase the national borrowing limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridapolitics.com

Devin Nunes retirement creates Ways & Means opportunity for Vern Buchanan

The Longboat Republican will soon be the most senior Republican on the powerful committee. News of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ retirement could mean a major boost for Florida’s congressional delegation. The California Republican’s absence from the House Ways & Means Committee leaves U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
Indy100

A second Republican has shared a Christmas picture with kids holding guns

A Republican has shared a Christmas picture in which her four children are brandishing guns.Representative Lauren Boebert shared the snap of her kids holding what appear to be assault rifles just days after a similar photo from Republican congressman Thomas Massie was met with widespread outrage. Both images have been shared in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan which claimed the lives of four students and injured at least eight others.Boebert shared the image with the message: “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Boeberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS

