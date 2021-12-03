ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs' Antonio Brown Won't Challenge NFL's Ruling of Misrepresenting Vaccine Status

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mA3qp_0dClRDKH00

Following the suspension of Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown for misrepresenting his vaccine status under the NFL COVID-19 protocols, his lawyer, Sean Burstyn, released a statement saying his client was vaccinated would continue to "support the vaccine for any person whom it is appropriate."

"The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make the most of this time by treating his ankle injury," Burstyn wrote in the statement. "Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested and in the best shape of his life when he returns in Week 16."

Along with Brown, safety Mike Edwards and former receiver John Franklin III also misrepresented their vaccine status, according to NFL's announcement on Thursday. Brown and Edwards were suspended for the next three games without pay while Franklin—a free agent—would be ineligible to play in the next three games if he signed with a team.

Brown, Edwards and Franklin accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

Through five games this season, Brown recorded 28 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a sprained ankle in Week 6 that has kept him out of the Bucs starting lineup since mid-October.

Before the season, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said his team was 100% vaccinated and tried to put an end to the controversy around Brown's alleged fake vaccination card during a Nov. 19 appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

"He says he is vaccinated and he has a card just like everybody else on our football team," Arians said. "There's a trust factor that goes along with it. We did our due diligence, the league will look into the matter and do their due diligence. It's really no story."

It is unclear if Brown will face more legal troubles on this incident. However, the use of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is a felony in some states.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to All Bucs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Challenge Nfl#Tampa Bay
FanSided

Antonio Brown’s lawyer says Bucs WR is vaccinated, will get booster on TV

Antonio Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Antonio Brown was the story in the NFL on Thursday, as his former chef, Steven Ruiz, told the Tampa Bay Times that the Buccaneers wide receiver allegedly purchased a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid league protocol. The news came as a bit of a shock, considering that head coach Bruce Arians said prior to the 2021 season that the team was 100-percent vaccinated. Now, Brown’s lawyer has entered the conversation to defend him.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 11 picks, plus Antonio Brown's vaccination controversy and recapping Patriots' blowout win in Atlanta

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. We are now officially less than one week away from Thanksgiving, which I'm only noting because I feel like the Falcons are feeling very thankful today that they don't have to face the Patriots again for another four years. If you missed Thursday night's game, the Falcons got absolutely hammered, 25-0. On the bright side, they didn't blow a 28-3 lead, but I'm not even sure that counts as a bright side since they lost by 25, which means everyone still got to use their 28-3 jokes since 28 minus three equals 25. Also, Thanksgiving is on Nov. 25th, so this entire paragraph has now officially come full circle.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle) ruled out for Week 12 vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for at least one more week. Brown has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media Friday. He suffered an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and hasn’t played since.
NFL
WKYT 27

Mike Edwards, Antonio Brown suspended for violating NFL COVID rules

NEW YORK (AP) - Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver and safety were suspended Thursday for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. The players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy