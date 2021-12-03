American Underdog – New Trailer and Poster Available Now

TRUE TO THE GAME 3, The third and most explosive installment of the groundbreaking True to the Game trilogy picks right up where True 2 left us. Gena’s awakes to find that her mysterious savior is actually Quadir (Columbus Short) whom she thought was dead. Before happily ever after, Quadir gives Gena (Erica Peeples) 72 hours to go back to Philly to check on Bria (Iyana Halley) and Gah Git (Starletta DuPois) and let them know of her plans. The stakes are at an all-time high as the streets are scorching hot with a pair of crooked cops; Detective Joe (Darius McCrary) and Det. Mike (Kinyumba Mutakabbir) who put the squeeze on any and everybody they can catch, with their own motive, MONEY. Saleem (Jeremy Meeks) hasn’t been able to reach Jerrell when he finds out his brother Terrell (Kris Lofton) has just been released from jail. The pressure is mounting as someone from the crew is snitching. Can Gena get out of town and make a new life for herself? Will Quadir risk it all and go back to Philly if he can’t reach Gena? Will Jerell return and get the money and take out Quadir once and for all? Who will stay True to the Game?

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO