A Heart Like Water, featuring historic North Dakota scenery, premiering in Minot

North Dakota history is heading to the big screen.

A Heart Like Water shares the story of a family trying to survive in the Dakota Territory back in 1887.

The film features historic scenery from the Badlands and prairies of North Dakota and is based on true events.

The film’s producer says his inspiration came from meeting the many different people who make up the Peace Garden State.

“I’ve met a lot of wonderful people here in this state who can trace their roots back to those days and those early settlers, so I hope this movie has a special significance for those people in particular,” said Daniel Bielinski.

The first showing of A Heart Like Water will be Friday in Minot. There will also be a showing in Bismarck on Saturday.

