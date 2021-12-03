ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

A Heart Like Water, featuring historic North Dakota scenery, premiering in Minot

By Kaylin McGlothen
KX News
KX News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpWwa_0dClPmxA00

North Dakota history is heading to the big screen.

A Heart Like Water shares the story of a family trying to survive in the Dakota Territory back in 1887.

The film features historic scenery from the Badlands and prairies of North Dakota and is based on true events.

The film’s producer says his inspiration came from meeting the many different people who make up the Peace Garden State.

“I’ve met a lot of wonderful people here in this state who can trace their roots back to those days and those early settlers, so I hope this movie has a special significance for those people in particular,” said Daniel Bielinski.

The first showing of A Heart Like Water will be Friday in Minot. There will also be a showing in Bismarck on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bison World: Jamestown group aims to enhance tourism across the state

(JAMESTOWN, ND) — Tourism is the state’s third-largest industry, and one 501c3 organization is aiming to bring it to a whole new level using North Dakota’s Legacy Fund. The goal is to promote and drive tourism in the state using one of North Dakota’s most iconic natural resources. On Wednesday, Robert McTyre, founder of Apogee […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century as the state continues to see warm temperatures into December, authorities said. Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Tats for Toys-Local Tattoo Shop Offers Unique Toy Drive

A local tattoo shop is doing new things in the Capitol city of Bismarck. This is the only shop to offer walk-in tattoo appointments and this year they’re running a unique toy drive. Resurrection Ink is a faith-based, walk-in tattoo shop here in Bismarck, the first and only of its kind in the city. They […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Entertainment
Minot, ND
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Deanna Rainbow talks NHSC’s new food pantry

Food is a necessity not everyone always has access to, but as a college student, who do you turn to when your cupboards are bare? For our Dec. 3 edition of KX Conversation, Deanna Rainbow from the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College joined us. We discussed a new food pantry that’s been added to the campus, […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Claus Lembke’s “Koming to Amerika”

A local man is sharing his story in a book he wrote about his life in America. Originally from Germany, Claus Lembke explains how he ended up in Bismarck, North Dakota. Claus Lembke grew up in Northern Germany, right next to the Danish boarder. His book, “Koming to Amerika: An Immigrant’s Story,” covers his life […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Miss North Dakota named first runner up in Miss USA pageant

Minot’s own Caitlyn Vogel, the Miss North Dakota USA, earned first runner up in the Miss USA 2021 pageant Monday night. Vogel is a fifth-generation North Dakotan and competed with a total of 51 women in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the title. In a Facebook post on the Miss North Dakota USA page, Vogel said she […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scenery#The Dakota#Dakota Territory#The Peace Garden State#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Chick-fil-A opens to long lines in Bismarck

Fans of a popular fast food restaurant weren’t chicken to wait in long lines for the newest food option in town. After much anticipation, Chick-fil-A has finally arrived at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. Thursday’s grand opening featured drive-thru lines dozens of cars deep for much of the day as customers waited to get their […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Shoppers in Bismarck participate in Small Business Saturday

“I might do 50 to 100 a day and literally thousands today,” Dakota Nuts-N-Candy owner Mike Iken said. “I think maybe 100, or 125,” Ferguson Books & Moore Associate Ariella Fogel said. The time is now for the holiday shopping rush; we’re just one day after Black Friday. Now is the time for small businesses […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota eyes federal funds for well-plugging program

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wants to extend the state’s abandoned well-plugging program by tapping into $4 billion made available in the federal infrastructure bill for the purpose of cleaning up old oil and gas sites across the nation. Funding could potentially come North Dakota’s way each year over the next decade to continue […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Biannual holiday open house held inside former governor’s mansion

Inside the former governor’s mansion on Sunday was a chance to kick off the holiday season thanks to the State Historical Society of North Dakota. “We’ve been doing the open house on and off since probably the 1980s. I believe this is probably our twenty-sixth year,” State Historical Society Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell said. Guests […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
996
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy