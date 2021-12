TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie bring you the latest Michigan Wolverines football intel ahead of the team’s Big Ten championship game matchup with Iowa. We start with some behind the scenes, after the fact intel on Michigan’s win over Ohio State, including some of what went into the preparation (that started back in January). Then, we shift focus to Michigan’s game against Iowa and what we’re hearing on that front, before discussing some NFL decisions, going in depth on the Hawkeyes with an insider in Iowa City and more.

