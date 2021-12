ST. LOUIS — TeByron Graham, 46, couldn’t have predicted a pandemic sweeping the globe when he decided to open a new business. In late 2019, he signed a lease to a building at 1435 Salisbury Street, not far from downtown. He planned to open a restaurant even though the previous restaurateur had closed her shop. TeByron (who prefers to be called Byron or “TB”) wasn’t deterred. He was convinced he had a unique concept for St. Louis. The idea was inspired by a place he’d visited in 2018, “Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles.”

