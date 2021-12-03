GET Bus offering free rides on Dec. 3 due to poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — GET Bus said it will offer free bus rides Friday because of poor air quality.

GET Bus said rides on its fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit routes will be free on Dec. 3.

The Air Quality Index was at 152, GET said. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous.

GET On-Demand Microtransit passengers will need to pay fares.

