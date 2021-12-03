ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

GET Bus offering free rides on Dec. 3 due to poor air quality

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSTb1_0dClPDFr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — GET Bus said it will offer free bus rides Friday because of poor air quality.

GET Bus said rides on its fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit routes will be free on Dec. 3.

The Air Quality Index was at 152, GET said. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous.

GET On-Demand Microtransit passengers will need to pay fares.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Christmas for Seniors, Stuff the Bus at KGET Studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the season of giving and KGET along with the Bakersfield Family Medical Center hosted “Christmas for Seniors.” An event the Bakersfield community supported with truck filled donations all to help bring Christmas joy to seniors in need. The event is called “Stuff the Bus”. The busses were stuffed. The bus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle burglarized outside convenience store in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a vehicle outside a Sully’s Market in northwest Bakersfield, police said. A vehicle was broken into and items removed last month outside the store at 9709 Olive Drive, police said. Police released surveillance images of the burglar and his vehicle, described as a gold mid-2000s Nissan Maxima with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy