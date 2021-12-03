ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opponent Preview: California Golden Bears

By Erik McKinney about 6 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

USC will suit up one more time in the 2021 season as the Trojans will embark on a chilly...

The Huddle: USC at Cal

The USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5) will travel to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears (4-7, 3-5) to close out the 2021 season for both teams. This has been an extremely disjointed season for the Trojans. Head coach Clay Helton was fired in Week 2. True freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was thrust into action after the first drive of the season’s third game. Standout wide receiver Drake London was lost for the year with four games remaining. Star linebacker Drake Jackson has played through a number of injury issues. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis was sidelined after the Arizona State game, and after a quarterback competition broke out midway through the year. And new head coach Lincoln Riley was announced with this game still to play.
