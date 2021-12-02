ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Championship Saturday will determine Ole Miss football's bowl destination

By Jake Thompson about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdMhy_0dClOa2Z00

Championship weekend is here, and despite not playing a game this weekend, Ole Miss has a lot at stake.

Even if all of it is out of the Rebels’ control.

Now, this is not a bad problem to have. Ole Miss is all but locked into a New Year’s Six bowl, which is quite the first-world problem as it pertains to postseason issues.

Atlanta, New Orleans and Glendale, Ariz., believe it or not, are where Ole Miss fans are currently keeping their hotel searches locked onto.

Come Sunday night, all Rebels will be able to make their decision.

Where will Ole Miss be ringing in the New Year?

The answer, for now, is anyone’s guess, but there’s enough out there to venture an educated opinion or two.

With a couple days to go before the Power 5 conferences have crowned their champions, final bowl predictions are rolling in.

As things stand, the most popular predictions for the Rebels have them ending their season where it began, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

The only major difference, of course, would be the opponent.

With the Peach Bowl an SEC vs. ACC matchup, there is the possibility Ole Miss could be positioned for a rematch of the 2013 Birmingham Bowl against Pittsburgh, while others have the Rebels facing off against Wake Forest.

Bottom line: The winner between the Demon Deacons and Panthers in this week’s ACC Championship game will be booking their flight to Atlanta.

A return to the Sugar Bowl for the first time since 2015-16 is definitely still in play.

However, this is where the biggest domino of the weekend has to fall in the Rebels’ favor.

It will probably pain a lot of Ole Miss fans, but they must root for Nick Saban and No. 3 Alabama to find a way to knock off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Doing so would ensure two SEC teams make the College Football Playoff, as Georgia is solidly in with a win or a loss.

In such a scenario, Ole Miss would slot into the Sugar Bowl as the top SEC team not playing for the national title.

Baylor seems to be the odds-on, popular choice to wind up in New Orleans as the Big 12 representative. Though, if the Bears can knock off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game, who knows what happens.

Surely Ole Miss wouldn’t be paired up in the postseason with Oklahoma State yet again, right? Surely.

Then there is the Fiesta Bowl.

In order for the Fiesta to come into real play, as The Ole Miss Spirit reported this week, Georgia has to win, pushing Alabama to the Sugar.

Enjoy the weekend of what should be really good games. Rebel Fans can take a sigh of relief, as Ole Miss has all the hay in the barn, so to speak.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Sugar Bowl#Birmingham Bowl#Ole Miss Football#American Football#Rebels#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Wake Forest#Panthers#Acc Championship#Sec Championship
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 transfer destinations for former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is leaving the Oklahoma football program by way of the transfer portal. In the catastrophic aftermath of Bedlam, former Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced he is transferring from the program after three seasons in Norman. Rattler was a five-star recruit out of Phoenix in the class...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy