Utah healthcare workers respond to vaccine mandate enforcement pause

By Jordan Verdadeiro
 1 day ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Amid the vaccine mandate pause, leaders from Intermountain Healthcare are reporting 95% of caregivers have complied with the federal government requirement, but those in the 5% against it, tell ABC4 they’re hoping to see a change.

ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to caregivers from Intermountain early in November who say they believe a vaccine mandate is unconstitutional . She met with them again Thursday and while they are relieved the mandate is temporarily paused, they still have concerns.

“I don’t think it’s right and I feel I must stand for what I believe is right,” says Bridget Penick.

Bridget Penick has been a nurse practitioner with Intermountain Healthcare for 22 years. She says she hasn’t been scheduled after refusing to follow the vaccine requirement despite Intermountain stating a temporary pause of suspension for caregivers Wednesday.

“I won’t quit and I don’t think anybody should quit, if anything somebody’s going to need to fire you and if they do fire you it is going to be a wrongful discharge lawsuit,” says Penick.

According to a release from Intermountain, while they are temporarily pausing enforcement of the federal requirement amid nationwide lawsuits, they are still asking caregivers to get vaccinated or provide a medical or religious exemption.

“It is absolute BS to have to have an exemption to something that is illegal in the first place,” says Michelle Tanner.

Michelle Tanner is a nurse practitioner affiliated with Intermountain and says she’s also been removed from the schedule.

“I have adamantly refused to get a vaccine that I have natural immunity to, they are ignoring that part of the science, with this vaccine what we’re seeing is it decreases severity of symptoms for the individual receiving the vaccine, we are not seeing proof that it is massively decreasing people from contracting or transmitting COVID,” says Tanner.

These caregivers say they want to see Intermountain, along with other companies required to follow the federal regulations, give employees options.

“Let them check weekly, or check antibodies, or accept natural immunity, there’s not just one answer, you must have the vaccine, that’s just not American!” Penick adds.

Intermountain Healthcare’s full statement on the pause of COVID vaccine requirements for caregivers :

While awaiting the outcome of national litigation regarding government requirements for COVID vaccinations for caregivers, we and other major Utah healthcare providers (including MountainStar Healthcare/HCA), are temporarily pausing enforcement of the vaccine requirement for caregivers until there is clearer direction from the courts.

Before this pause, 95% of our caregivers had complied with the government requirement.

We have been actively monitoring lawsuits filed for these regulations and evaluating how they impact us. Yesterday, November 30, a federal court issued a nationwide stay for the CMS regulation. This means the CMS mandate has been put on hold and is currently not enforceable against any healthcare providers until further review by the appellate courts.

Additionally, there is pending litigation on the Federal Contractor mandate, including a case that involves Utah and Idaho. Because of this, we are temporarily pausing enforcement of the federal requirement – which includes suspension for lack of adherence – until we have clearer direction from the courts.

We continue to encourage all remaining unvaccinated caregivers to get vaccinated for COVID.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

Utah doctors ramp up recommendations for kid vaccinations

UTAH (ABC4) – With Utah now among the growing number of states now reporting cases of the omicron variant, there is still a lot that health officials don’t know about the new strain. Doctors say they have concerns for school-aged children and stress that vaccination is key in combatting the virus. Right now, health officials say it’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Intermountain doctors concerned, encourages vaccines amid Omicron spread

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare doctors continue urging vaccinations against COVID-19 amid the discovery of the new Omicron variant on Friday. “Vaccinations continue to be one of the best defenses against communicable diseases, whether that be childhood diseases such as measles or mumps, which are fairly rare these days, or more common diseases […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

First case of Omicron variant found in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. UDOH announced on Friday that the case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Library. The person who tested positive for the virus is an older […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Over 1,800 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths in Utah on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,873 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 3, and 19 new deaths. Here is today’s data. Cases With 1,873 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 601,952. Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 176 cases in children […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday. Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Washington Co. teacher retention rate at 73%, highest in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County School District has the highest teacher retention rate in the state. It’s at 73% according to data from the Utah State Board of Education, while the average statewide is 53%. Becca Klein is a 5th-grade teacher at South Mesa Elementary in St. George. She’s been a teacher […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Over 1,900 new COVID cases, zero new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,981 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 2, and no new deaths. Here is today’s data. Cases With 1,981 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 600,079. Of today’s new cases, 353 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 161 cases in children […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah dogs see rise in contagious ‘distemper virus’, officials concerned

UTAH (ABC4) – Animal service officials are seeing a rise in new cases of a fatal virus in Utah dogs along the Wasatch Front. The highly contagious virus, called the distemper virus, affects canines with various symptoms, according to the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) and Salt Lake County Animal Services. Distemper is often fatal […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How many COVID tests are sequenced for variants in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – While the U.S. has not detected a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 yet, an international database shows the percentage of covid samples tested for variants is low compared to many countries. This includes the U.K, Denmark and Canada, all which have detected this variant.  Back in August, the Chief Scientist […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah board keeps elk permit sales over-the-counter, hunting changes

UTAH (ABC4) – Hunters purchasing elk permits over-the-counter can continue doing so after a new approval was passed on Thursday. The Utah Wildlife Board will continue selling the permits online and over-the-counter at DWR offices and retail locations. The permits have seen an increase in popularity for the past three years. This year, 17,500 permits […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How is Utah preparing for the Omicron variant?

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – As global health leaders study the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, local health experts are preparing for its eventual arrival in the Beehive State.    “I think we are concerned,” said Sankar Swaminathan, M.D. Dr. Swaminathan is the chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Utah Health. While speaking with reporters Monday, he explained that while not much is known […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Kids Under Construction – Teaching Kids to Serve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of giving and service-learning. Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark about the ways you can introduce the joys of giving into your child’s life. “We know this can help our children […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

‘People can sometimes feel isolated’: Overcoming addiction during the holidays

UTAH (ABC4) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, December, January, and March are the most dangerous times of the year when it comes to drug and alcohol-related deaths. During the holidays, Utah healthcare facilities see an increase in demand for addiction-related services. One hospital provides an array of different services for those in recovery and ways families can help their loved […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

NEW REPORT: SLC ranks among worst cities for package theft

(ABC4) – A new report released by Safewise says that approximately 210 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months. The study analyzed 2020 FBI larceny-theft data from metro areas across the U.S. and compared it to Google Trends data in areas with the highest number of searches for “missing package” […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

When and how to report wildlife sightings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do you do when you spot a wild animal outside your home or up in the mountains? With Utah’s growing population and a wide array of outdoor activities, wildlife experts say the chances of running into wildlife is pretty high. You may run into big animals out hiking or even […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah adds over 2.4K COVID cases, 21 new deaths after holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,476 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 29, and 21 new deaths. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 11/26: 562 11/27: 1,023 11/28: 912 cases Twenty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis. Cases With 2,467 new COVID-19 […]
UTAH STATE
