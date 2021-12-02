Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Got Digital Bangs

Chrissy Teigen has become the subject of widespread internet backlash yet again––this time for hosting an over-the-top Squid Game-themed party, complete with hanging piggybanks filled with cash, green track suits, a maze staircase, and terrifying masked “guards” bearing cocktails. The prize for winning the evening’s games was a flight to Napa Valley and dinner at the luxe restaurant The French Laundry. Many were quick to call the party “tone-deaf” and “cringe.” Buzzfeed declared: “CHRISSY, you essentially are one of the ultra-rich people from the show. Maybe don’t spend $$$$ to cosplay a situation where lower-middle-class people are forced to become the worst versions of themselves and/or brutally murdered for a slim chance of winning a cash prize. OK?” Others decided it simply wasn’t that deep and said the event looked “fun” and critics are “just bitter.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO