ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teigen Tales: Chrissy Teigen Got Digital Bangs

Gawker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe possibly canceled model and influencer Chrissy Teigen turned 36 this week. To celebrate, she allegedly bullied her husband John Legend and gave herself digital bangs. As you can see in Teigen’s post above, in the first slide,...

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Chrissy Teigen shows off new eyebrows after transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen won't be needing eyebrow makeup anytime soon. Teigen recently underwent transplant surgery to make her brows look fuller, and she showed off the results over the weekend. Teigen's plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, shared one of the photos from her Instagram stories on his own account. "I never...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Chrissy Teigen Pens Emotional Post After Thanksgiving Dinner

Last year, singer Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, had a particularly tough Thanksgiving. It had only been a couple of months since they lost their son, Jack. According to US Magazine, Legend still took to Instagram to express gratitude for his family and wrote a simple caption with a picture of Teigen and their kids. It read, "so so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving!"
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash after debuting eyebrow transplant: 'Gonna give yourselves a heart attack'

Christy Teigen isn’t backing down after once again being on the receiving end of backlash for another "out of touch" social media post. The model and entrepreneur, 35, showed off her new eyebrow transformation over the weekend to much dismay and took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to respond to the criticism, using a screenshot of a recent online article to drive her point home.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Her ‘First’ Sober Thanksgiving With John Legend And Their Family

This year, Thanksgiving was celebrated in a myriad of interesting ways. Billie Eilish opted to hug a turkey in advocacy of veganism. Remember the Titans start Ethan Suplee, whose significant weight loss had previously went viral, revealed that he was going to be kind to himself on the major food-focused holiday. Personally, I was just watching the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as usual. But Chrissy Teigen celebrated with John Legend and their family in an entirely new tradition: stone-cold sober.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangs#Apps
Cinema Blend

Wait, One Home Sweet Home Alone Character Was Based On Chrissy Teigen?

Oh, the holidays. It’s the best time of the year to reunite with family before ringing in the new year. One of the latest Christmas movies to come out this season is Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, which takes the concept from the classic to the present times. Since Kevin McCallister’s big night of battle, there’s been a lot of developments in the world, such as VR, cell phones and, you know… the rise of Chrissy Teigen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

Chrissy Teigen is "happy" to still be "making stupid mistakes" even while sober. The 'Chrissy's Court' star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of the dinner.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES
Slate

The Event Planner Behind Chrissy Teigen’s Squid Game Bash Has Thrown So Many Other Extravagant Celebrity Parties

Chrissy Teigen has become the subject of widespread internet backlash yet again––this time for hosting an over-the-top Squid Game-themed party, complete with hanging piggybanks filled with cash, green track suits, a maze staircase, and terrifying masked “guards” bearing cocktails. The prize for winning the evening’s games was a flight to Napa Valley and dinner at the luxe restaurant The French Laundry. Many were quick to call the party “tone-deaf” and “cringe.” Buzzfeed declared: “CHRISSY, you essentially are one of the ultra-rich people from the show. Maybe don’t spend $$$$ to cosplay a situation where lower-middle-class people are forced to become the worst versions of themselves and/or brutally murdered for a slim chance of winning a cash prize. OK?” Others decided it simply wasn’t that deep and said the event looked “fun” and critics are “just bitter.”
CELEBRITIES
USA Today

Chrissy Teigen's eyebrow transplant draws haters, prompting her to fire back

Chrissy Teigen would like anyone raising an eyebrow to her latest surgery to relax. The "Cravings" cookbook author responded to critics of her eyebrow transplant Monday in a since-expired Instagram Story. Teigen, 35, shared a screenshot from a Daily Mail article titled: " 'Rich people problems': Chrissy Teigen is slammed over 'out-of-touch' posts about her eyebrow transplant surgery – as critics point out other people are 'suffering' and 'trying to pay their bills.' " Her Story also included tweets criticizing the procedure in which strands are taken from other parts of the body.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Mini Skirt & Heels With John Legend

Just a day after celebrating her 36th birthday, Chrissy Teigen was captured stepping out in a stylish look with husband John Legend. The cookbook author and mother of two was snapped giving a wave today while donning a hot pink cardigan sweater with silvery buttons and a black mini skirt featuring silver-tone adornments all over. She also wore black suede high heel stiletto sandals with a simple ankle-strap design and added oversized silver hoop earrings to pull things together. Meanwhile, Legend donned a black and creamy white Celine Christmas sweater featuring hits of red, blue and hot pink, which perfectly coordinated with Teigen’s look. The Grammy-winning crooner styled the festive knit crewneck with a pair of black jeans and chestnut brown suede boots boasting a classic lace-up design. The Sperry collaborator also carried a luxury black croc-embossed backpack for the outing. Shop looks inspired by Chrissy Teigen’s versatile sandals below. To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino 85 Suede Sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandals, $130; nordstrom.com To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect 100 Sandal, $435; sarahflint.com Scroll through to check out some of Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments through the years.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy