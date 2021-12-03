TNF open thread: Cowboys-Saints

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
FRISCO In more ways than one, Dak Prescott captained his Dallas Cowboys to Sunday’s 43-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Irvin would like his pal Dak to captain his Cowboys in one less way. “We don’t need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don’t do that s-t again!!!! WE...
Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has long since been involved in the Julius Jones case. He had a very understanding feeling after Jones’ sentence was commuted earlier Thursday. Julius Jones was convicted of murdering Paul Howell in 1999 during a carjacking. However, Jones has maintained his innocence and has spent...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just doesn’t know why the NFL keeps fining him, and not for some meager amount of money. The issue took the spotlight once again after Aaron Rodgers was fined just $14,650 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lamb admitted...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
Sean Payton revealed just how close the Saints were to signing Odell Beckham Jr. prior to his agreement with the Los Angeles Rams. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Payton said he had a positive mindset until the Rams came to the table. “All along if LA had...
Ezekiel Elliott was on the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but it was very evident that he was not himself. For the past few weeks, Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury. Though he hasn’t missed time, the All-Pro running back doesn’t look nearly as explosive as he did earlier this season.
After the Dallas Cowboys’ rather disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, Dak Prescott expressed his frustration to the team and issued a challenge to the rest of his teammates as they aim to bounce back in Week 12. Prescott admitted he was “pissed off” not because...
We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
The Cowboys desperately need a spark on the offensive side of the ball. CeeDee Lamb could be that spark. The Dallas Cowboys fell 36-33 to the Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving day. Lamb didn’t play in that game because of a concussion. However, it sounds like the young star will return...
How frustrated were the Cowboys with the officiating in Thursday’s 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders?. Enough to rile up the normally even-tempered and placid Kellen Moore. Moore is always calm and collected during the game. Usually the most you get out of Moore is him raising his arms towards the officials in a manner of “what in the heck was that?”
On Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup of teams looking to correct some recent woes. The Cowboys entered tonight’s game losers of three of the team’s past four games. Meanwhile, the Saints are worse off, entering the game on a four-game losing streak.
Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they, along with the Green Bay Packers, were said to be one of two finalists. However, we learned on Thursday that another top NFC team was squarely in the mix. Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick...
December is here, a time for celebration and feeling good, so let's get the picks back on track. Make it a December to remember. Wait, I've heard that before. Anyway, the picks weren't great last week. I went 7-8 against the spread, 9-6 straight up and 3-3 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast.
