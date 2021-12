PHOENIX - Nearly a year after two inmates escaped from a prison in Florence, the Arizona Department of Corrections is announcing new security improvements. According to FOX 10's report on the escape at the time, the two inmates, John Charpiot and David Harmon, were arrested on Jan. 28 in Coolidge by members of the police department there, after they escaped from the prison on Jan. 23.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO