Aerospace & Defense

Jet Airways mulling USD12 billion aircraft deal

travelmole.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce bankrupt Jet Airways is in talks for a bumper $12 billion aircraft deal with Boeing. Its new...

www.travelmole.com

livefromalounge.com

Qatar Airways inducting Cathay Pacific 777 Aircraft

What do you do when you are one of the largest carriers in the Middle East with a globally revered product but cannot get along with enough aircraft to keep your operations growing. For Qatar Airways, there are about 20 A350 aircraft grounded at the moment due to surface-paint issues, and they have pulled out their A380s from retirement to replace some of that capacity. Their 787 induction plan is stalled as well, with Boeing unable to deliver any 787s to customers with an FAA embargo on further deliveries due to structural issues found on aircraft to be delivered to customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Dassault, Airbus to supply military aircraft to UAE in $19B deal

Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) rises as much as 10% in Europe after France announced the sale of 80 of the company's Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, the largest-ever international order for the warplanes. The UAE also agrees to buy 12 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) Caracal military transport helicopters. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OilPrice.com

Refiner Phillips 66 Signs Renewable Jet Fuel Deal With British Airways

Refiner Phillips 66 has sealed a deal with British Airways to supply the airline with renewable jet fuel that will be produced at a Phillips 66 site in the UK, Bloomberg reports. “Markets for lower-carbon products are growing, and this agreement demonstrates our ability to supply them,” said the refiner’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travelmole.com

United Airlines to resume Edinburgh nonstop services

United Airlines will resume daily nonstop services between Scotland and the US in 2022. Starting 5 March 2022, the airline will resume its year-round daily nonstop service between Edinburgh and Newark. United is also set to resume daily nonstop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington D.C. on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

LOT Prepares To Decide On 50-Aircraft Regional Jet Order

LOT Polish Airlines is planning a major fleet renewal process that will involve an order for 50 aircraft. The airline is currently deciding between the Airbus A220 and the Embraer E2, and it is anticipating its first deliveries in 2024. LOT Polish Airlines to place a major order soon. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Executive Travel: Inside Qatar Airways’ Private Jet Fleet

Qatar Airways is unusual amongst airlines in that it maintains a fleet of private aircraft alongside its commercial fleet. Qatar Executive is a subsidiary of the airline that operates mostly Gulfstream private jets. With significant orders in place, this is set to expand over the coming years. Qatar Airways started...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, a news outlet reported.Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin, China Aviation Daily said, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered.The report displayed a copy of the CAAC's airworthiness directive. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Aer Lingus’ Manchester – New York service takes flight

Aer Lingus celebrated the departure of its very first direct flight from Manchester to New York, JFK as the airline expands its transatlantic services for customers in the UK. It marks Aer Lingus’ first direct flight between the UK and the United States. The Irish flag carrier is also gearing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Courier-Express

CEO: New livery still underway for Southern Airways aircrafts

FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways, the passenger carrier that serves the DuBois Regional Airport, is still working on new livery for their aircrafts, according to Chairman and CEO Stan Little. “We have not met our goal of painting one plane a month, and the reasoning behind that is, we have...
DUBOIS, PA
theaviationgeekclub.com

F-16 that destroyed an SA-3 during operation Northern Watch jettisoned at least one drop tank in residential area in Japan during in-flight emergency

The aircraft involved in the accident is F-16C Block 50D #91-0382 that participated in Operation Northern Watch in the late 1990s and was seen with six HARM missile markings and one SA-3 kill. An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, experienced an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China gives long-awaited approval to Boeing 737 MAX after crashes

Chinese authorities have approved the Boeing 737 MAX to resume service after making a series of safety adjustments, removing a major uncertainty surrounding the American aviation giant's comeback after a lengthy slump. A directive from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) deeming the model "airworthy" sets the stage for the jet to return to airline schedules in the country next year, following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing. Shares of Boeing rocketed after the decision, which also clears the way for it to deliver more than 100 MAX aircraft to Chinese carriers that were produced during the more than two years the plane was grounded in China following two deadly crashes. The CAAC said in a further statement Friday that it expects "commercial operation of the existing domestic fleet will be resumed progressively at the end of this year or early next year."
WORLD
BBC

MH370: Could missing Malaysian Airlines plane finally be found?

The disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, is one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries. But a British aeronautical engineer, who has spent more than a year working on the disaster, thinks he has calculated where MH370 crashed. Richard Godfrey believes the Boeing 777 crashed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

United operates first ever 100 per cent sustainable fuel flight

United Airlines notched a historic milestone this week. It operated the first commercial flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The Boeing 737 Max 8 departed from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and landed in Washington D.C carrying over 100 passengers. It said the flight emitted 75% less CO2 than a conventional jet fuel-powered flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

