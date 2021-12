In 2018 friends Catherine Loveless and Jonathan Mearns were walking through the streets of London, weaving through what Catherine called a ‘Christmas tree graveyard’.Catherine, who runs a ballet school, said: “It was so wasteful. All those beautiful trees, now dead, and there were literally piles of them.“We thought there must be a better way to do Christmas trees. Why can’t you rent them?“We started to look into it and started London Christmas Tree Rental as a pilot.”The service has proved popular and the company is now sold out for 2021. After the rental period is over the trees are collected...

