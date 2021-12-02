Battlefield 2042’s Santa skin isn’t getting fans in the festive mood

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. The new Battlefield 2042 update is arguably the biggest patch we’ve ever come across. Battlefield 2042 Update #3 has a release date of December 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. According to a recent tweet from Electronic Arts, the update will be available for download at 8am GMT. Best of all – and perhaps surprising given the magnitude of the update – the new patch requires no server downtime. Of course, there is a chance that this could change once the update goes live and something may go wrong. Keep an eye on Express Online for further updates regarding downtime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO