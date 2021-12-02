ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042’s Santa skin isn’t getting fans in the festive mood

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICE has just dropped Battlefield 2042 Update 3, which continues to fix a number of issues players have had with the game since launch. But, alongside those fixes, a couple of the game’s first post-launch skins have been found in-game – and one of them is a festive Santa skin that...

Battlefield 2042: How to earn skins for specialists and weapons

Battlefield 2042 boasts cinematic quality action, but looking part is just as important emerging victorious. Whether you’re looking to kit out your specialist or your weapons, here is how you can earn cosmetics in EA DICE’s latest shooter. EA DICE has packed Battlefield 2042 with tons of action to get...
Here’s everything getting fixed in Battlefield 2042’s next update

Battlefield 2042 is a blast when everything is working. Unfortunately, many technical issues plagued the game’s launch. While the Day 1 patch fixed several server-related issues, developer DICE still had a lot of wrinkles to iron out. Thankfully, a new Twitter thread has detailed everything that it’s targeting in Battlefield 2042‘s next update.
Battlefield 2042 Receives a Massive Backlash At Launch As Fans Complain of Cut Features

Battlefield 2042 is facing a lot of heat especially from fans who are also complaining about the cut features and giving the game a negative rating on Steam. Battlefield 2042 is available starting today and its launch has been anything but smooth. The game already looked like a disaster in its early access state, but the public launch has only made it worse.
Leaked Battlefield 2042 mission rewards reveal Santa themed skins and decals

A number of mission rewards for Battlefield 2042‘s preseason have leaked early. The game’s third major update has been rolling out today, but some players reportedly also saw a glimpse of its upcoming mission rewards early, before they were quickly removed. According to the Battlefield Bulletin Twitter account, which shared...
Battlefield 2042 players furious over ‘Fortnite-style’ Santa Claus skin

With the holiday season upon us, many games have started rolling out Christmas-themed content. Battlefield 2042 is the latest of these games, offering a new Santa Claus skin for players to unlock. However, fans have reacted angrily to its reveal. The launch of Battlefield 2042 has been notoriously shaky. After...
Battlefield 2042 gets its biggest update yet, adding Rush mode

Following a smaller update released on November 25, Battlefield 2042 is getting a massive, game-changing patch on December 2. Titled Update #3, the patch includes a laundry list of fixes for the game’s bugs and glitches, adjustments to weapons and vehicles, and some new additions to the game, including the option to play Rush by using Battlefield Portal.
'Battlefield 2042' Getting Biggest Post-Launch Patch to Date

DICE has announced that the newest patch coming to Battlefield 2042, titled Update #3, is arriving today, on December 2, and will be the game's largest post-launch patch to date. This new update will not only be bringing in a plethora of bug fixes, but will also be giving the game a number of quality of life improvements as well as introduce new features to the FPS title.
Battlefield 2042 update 3 release time, patch notes, downtime news for HUGE download

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. The new Battlefield 2042 update is arguably the biggest patch we’ve ever come across. Battlefield 2042 Update #3 has a release date of December 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. According to a recent tweet from Electronic Arts, the update will be available for download at 8am GMT. Best of all – and perhaps surprising given the magnitude of the update – the new patch requires no server downtime. Of course, there is a chance that this could change once the update goes live and something may go wrong. Keep an eye on Express Online for further updates regarding downtime.
Official Battlefield Twitter Account Addresses Leaked Holiday Skins

A handful of supposed Battlefield 2042 leaks appeared on social media yesterday and, due to their winter holiday theming, some fans were upset. New skins are likely a welcome addition to the online FPS, but some fans on the official Battlefield 2042 subreddit voiced their concern that a “Father Winter” skin for one of the specialists was a step too far – fans fear these skins indicate that 2042 will head in the route of Call of Duty: Warzone, which includes skins from Saw, Donnie Darko, and other less-serious cosmetics. The concern amongst fans is that 2042 is a more serious shooter compared to Warzone where skins similar to “Father Winter” might appear. You can see some of the supposed leaked skins below, courtesy of Battlefield Bulletin on Twitter.
Next Battlefield Game Is Reportedly a Hero Shooter and Fans Aren't Happy

According to a new report, the next Battlefield game is "a hero shooter of sorts," and as you would expect, Battlefield fans aren't very happy about this. Battlefield 2042 was released last month and it's a mess. It's missing a boatload of features from previous games, it's very buggy, it has major performance issues, and it also just isn't very good. As a result, its player base is rapidly shrinking and its future looks grim. And after hearing this new report, many fans aren't too excited about the series' future in general.
How to fix the dreaded aim bug in Battlefield 2042

Among the many fixes in the very large "Update #3" patch that rolled out for Battlefield 2042 this morning, some players are finding an unwelcome surprise: they can't aim. They can't move their mouse left or right, specifically. This makes it pretty hard to play a first-person shooter. There's no...
Battlefield 2042 players discover they can heal penguins with repair tools

It turns out you can repair Battlefield 2042's penguins with an engineer's repair tool. As first reported by VG247, Battlefield 2042 players have accidentally discovered you can repair penguins scattered throughout one icy map in the game. All you need to do is approach a penguin with a repair tool and hold down the right trigger to to heal them back to full health, just in case they happened to have taken a bit of a beating.
Battlefield 2042 Update 4 Release Date: When is the next patch?

When can players expect the Battlefield 2042 Update 4 release date? The big new Battlefield 2042 Update 3 December patch has just dropped today with an incredible range of fixes and a gigantic size of up to 7 GB, depending on the platform, so all eyes will be on the game’s next update and how big it will be. It’s entirely possible the Battlefield 2042 patch 4 release will be soon — and just as big.
EA shakes up Battlefield franchise as DICE head leaves studio

Electronic Arts is shaking up the Battlefield franchise, just weeks after the troubled launched of Battlefield 2042. Vince Zampella, co-founder of Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment, will oversee the Battlefield franchise going forward, and Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and head of a new EA development studio, will helm efforts to bring world-building and narrative into Battlefield, according to a new report from GameSpot.
Battlefield has always been controversial

With almost 20 years of history behind it, it feels like every new game with the word "Battlefield" on it is destined to underdeliver on every person's internalized idea of 'peak Battlefield'. If you're one of Battlefield's oldest fans, you may look back at its roots as a simplistic WW2 class shooter fondly. If you're a bit younger, maybe Battlefield was never better than when it had mechs.
Battlefield 2042 Invisibility Glitch Fix Coming in Update 3.1

A fix for the notorious Battlefield 2042 invisibility glitch is coming in the game’s next update (ver. 3.1). Lately, Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been having the smoothest launch period. Already, fans are showing their disappointment in DICE’s latest title, and it’s not just performance issues dragging the game down. In the...
