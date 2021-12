OK, maybe I'm just being greedy. But honestly, I think I could eat either ham or turkey on Thanksgiving and be just fine. And I know I can eat both. There seems to be a little debate as to which is best on Thanksgiving. I believe that most people eat turkey, but I do believe there are those who argue passionately for a honey-glazed ham. Mmmmm... I can taste that bark now.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO