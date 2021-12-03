ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro haircare company strikes deal to take their products nationwide

By Bob Buckley
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMrMc_0dClL35K00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Great things can come from the combination of a good idea, hard work and some faith. Just ask Ramona Woods.

Romana and her husband, Michael, began a haircare company called Ashtae Products that has products that work for all hair types of people of all ethnicities, though they paid particular attention to creating things that worked for African Americans and other people of color.

For years after their 1994 launch, they inched forward, selling a little more each year. Then the pandemic hit.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an industry harder hit by the pandemic than haircare – salons across the state were closed under the order of the government for months.

But the Woods kept plugging along and, as we begin to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, their company just earned a major boost.

L’Oreal – the largest cosmetics company on the planet – just signed a deal to buy and distribute Ashtae Products in their nearly 600 SalonCentric stores across the U.S.

“We were always working toward something like this but I didn’t know that L’Oreal would even notice us but I’m happy that they saw the value,” Woods said.

The deal officially launches on Jan. 10 but they have been working to be ready for the expansion for a while.

“We’ve already hired four people and certainly will hire more,” Woods said. “In particular, we are looking for the right person to be our operations manager.”

There were times, over these past 27 years, when Ramona, Michael, and their daughter, Taylore, who took over as CEO last year, didn’t know how big their company could or would get, but they never lost faith.

“It’s amazing that a little company started, here in Greensboro, can do all this,” Woods said.

See more of the moments that changed their lives in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Major announcement from Greensboro-Randolph Megasite may mean Toyota deal done

(WGHP) — Toyota and Panasonic’s plans to build a battery-manufacturing facility for electric vehicles at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite could be revealed on Monday. The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce late Friday scheduled a “major economic development announcement” for Monday afternoon by both state and megasite officials. The announcement will be at 2 p.m., but the site […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Project Thunderbird’: Should Guilford County spend $2 million to help draw an airplane manufacturer to Piedmont Triad International airport?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing for proposed incentives for an infrastructure project at Piedmont Triad International Airport that could be another step to lure an airplane manufacturer to Greensboro. The so-called “Project Thunderbird” emerged this week when the General Assembly approved $106.75 million in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

FOX8 spoke to a supply chain expert ahead of the busy shopping season

(WGHP) — Holiday shopping is kicking into high gear, and you might already be noticing empty shelves and out-of-stock items. We’ve all heard a lot about the supply chain over the past few months, but it can be hard to understand what that actually means. FOX8 spoke with Doctor Laquanda Leaven Johnson, associate professor of […]
ECONOMY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy