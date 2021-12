As shock turned away from anger the Sooners have had more and more time to process the departure of Lincoln Riley. And with that evolution of time more information has become available as we continue to try the death-defying trick of tracking Joe Castiglione in his pursuit of Oklahoma football's next coach? A few new primary targets have emerged for the Sooners - is Thursday the day that we all know who was the No. 1 option?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO