North Royalton, OH

Jump Yard closing in North Royalton, auctioning off games and restaurant equipment

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – After over 11 years, the Jump Yard in North Royalton will be closing its doors this Sunday evening.

They made the announcement on Facebook, stating that, “We have celebrated thousands of birthdays and employed some of the greatest young adults anyone could ever have the joy to be around. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the North Royalton and surrounding communities. Thank you for all the fantastic memories.

Anyone who wants to jump one last time in the facility can come out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Some of their amusement and restaurant equipment will be auctioned off online starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Items being auctioned off include a 20-foot double slide, a double conveyer pizza oven, a giant crane machine, a beverage freezer, an air hockey table, a concession stand and a ski ball machine.

Most items will be available for shipping.

Learn more about the auction here.

A new facility will be opening in the Eastlake community in the near future. The company will be sharing updates on their Facebook page .

