Bedford, MA

What Does Summer 2022 Hold for Springs Brook Park? Recreation Commission Mulls Ideas

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
One topic that has been a constant on the Recreation Commission agenda for the past 50 years is Springs Brook Park. The commission met Wednesday evening and asked Recreation Director Amy Hamilton to devise scenarios of an operational model for the park in the summer of 2022. Last summer,...

Strong Participation in Rec Department Fall Program; Winter Registration Begins Next Week

Things are strangely quiet in the Recreation Department office these days. But program participation is robust, both in-person and virtual. Director Amy Hamilton told the Recreation Commission Wednesday that fall was a “really good season” for program participation. Adult registration was up 8 percent over a year earlier. She noted that some live programs reverted to virtual after the Board of Health re-instituted the indoor mask mandate last summer.
HEALTH
Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ December 3, 2021

Superintendent Philip Conrad shares a lot of news again this week, from National Native American Awareness Month, through the Drowsy Chaperone, the BHS/Burlington football game on Thanksgiving, vaccination clinics, along with Covid statistics and testing. National Native American Awareness Month. As we close the month of November I want to...
BEDFORD, MA
A Message From the Bedford Council on Aging ~ December, 2021

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Council on Aging Director. As we find ourselves at December, the end of 2021, I think the COA is starting to feel a little bit like the good old days before COVID. Our daily visits are increasing, in-person classes are returning, albeit slowly. Our groups are gathering again, all with masks but, I know there are smiles underneath and I enjoy hearing the laughter around here again! Virtual classes continue with great attendance and I’m sure everyone is happy to be moving again and for those who are newly returned – seeing friends again. I am so very grateful to be moving in this direction with all of you along for the ride with us. I am hopeful, with the availability of vaccine boosters at CVS and other provider offices, that we can return to an even more normal-but-different and improved COA.
BEDFORD, MA
Select Board Hears Results of Municipal Workforce Study

It sounds profound, like a topic for a think tank or a symposium. Or a response to something that disrupts normal work patterns. Town Manager Sarah Stanton briefed the Select Board at its most recent meeting on her office’s ongoing “Future of Work” evaluation focusing on the municipal workforce. The study has been ongoing for several months, and some positive results are already emerging.
POLITICS
Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

~ Submitted on behalf of Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Massachusetts Legislature approved a spending bill on Thursday that leverages American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funds to facilitate COVID-19 recovery efforts through one-time investments in housing, environment, and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and human services, and education. The bill includes targeted investments introduced by Representative Ken Gordon for Bedford:
BEDFORD, MA
Robin
How Does a Building Become Historic? Some Thoughts from Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission

Chair of Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission. What do you think of when told that a particular building is designated as “historic”?. Some may tell you that it refers to a building that faithfully captures, or “freezes”, a period in the life of the building and/or its surroundings – like a museum. Others may tell you that it refers to a building with an interesting story to tell — like how it continued to be relevant to its community throughout its lifetime.
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award Recognizes John Gibbons

The Bedford Chamber of Commerce recognized John Gibbons on Wednesday, November 23, with its 2021 Covid-19 Citizenship Award. The award was initiated by the Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in August 2021. Public nominations were requested by the Chamber of Commerce over a 2-month period across the Bedford Community. It recognizes a Bedford citizen that demonstrated unselfish contributions and efforts to the Bedford community during the pandemic and an unwavering commitment to our citizens.
BEDFORD, MA
#The Recreation Commission#Springs Brook Park#Recreation
Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

Through the efforts and generosity of many, the Bedford Food Bank Service was able to provide a robust Thanksgiving dinner to 175 Bedford households and counting. This is more than double our number from last year. With thanks to Victor Tom and the Bedford Rotary for these images. Dinners were...
BEDFORD, MA
It’s a Win/Win: Dine-in/Take-out Fundraisers Tuesday (BHS Hockey) and Wednesday (CSF)

There are at least two opportunities to take a break from cooking before Thanksgiving—to dine out, or take out—while benefiting local non-profit causes. Chipotle at 301 The Great Road will donate one-third of its Taco Tuesday proceeds from 5 to 9 pm to benefit the hockey program at Bedford High School. Customers should print the flyer for the event from The Citizen calendar and present it when ordering. For online orders, use the code F8XPYNA.
BEDFORD, MA
Transitions: 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive Welcomes the Support of Capt. Mark Sullivan

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.
BEDFORD, MA
Recreation Department Winter 2022 Brochure Available Now ~ Online Registration Opens Monday, December 6 at 8 PM

The Recreation Department’s Winter 2022 brochure went online today, and registration begins on Monday, December 6, at 8 pm. As always, a wide variety of winter activities are on offer. You’ll find details about Bedford Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4, and another late winter snow sculpture contest, as well as options for turning course registrations and discount tickets into holiday gifts.
BEDFORD, MA
As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in Pittsfield, Northampton, Hadley, Gardner, Acton, Concord, Waltham, Brookline, and Boston. You can see photos and videos from the day by searching for the hashtag #Race4CleanHeat.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

