Immigration

Human rights group reacts to asylum-seekers policy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman Rights First leaders say they plan to restart their research to document...

whisper
16h ago

With United States citizens 46.8% living below poverty perhaps a study needs to be made to put our American citizens first and start suing organizations like yours who are breaking our Constitution laws bringing illegals into our country! Organizations like yours are the problem! Go into these illegals own country to find and help them not putting Great burden on other countries to take care of then! God encouraged nations to build to build walls over 200 times in the Bible!

AOL Corp

U.S. to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

(Reuters) - The Biden administration will restart a controversial Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, U.S. and Mexican officials said on Thursday. The United States will take steps to address Mexico's humanitarian concerns with...
Forbes

Want A Better Asylum Process? Ask Asylum Seekers For Ideas

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP) supports families seeking safe haven in the U.S. after fleeing danger in their countries of origin. Having seen explosive growth in the last 12 months, it is now the largest membership organization of U.S. asylum seekers. We checked in with ASAP co-founder Swapna Reddy, a Chicago-based lawyer, technologist, and social entrepreneur to hear more about what the last year has been like and what’s ahead.
Fronteras Desk

Border activists worry how the omicron variant could affect asylum

The U.S. and other countries are instating new travel bans as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. As the new restrictions take hold, rights activists and advocacy groups at the border are wondering how the new changes will affect asylum. The U.S.-Mexico border reopened this month for vaccinated...
tpr.org

‘Misleading and dangerous’ — Human rights groups condemn Gov. Abbott’s rhetoric on South African migrants at the border

Governor Greg Abbott responded over the Thanksgiving weekend to the Biden administration’s recent COVID-19 travel ban on South African countries, by claiming on Twitter that some migrants being apprehended at the border originate from South Africa. “Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant,” began Abbott’s...
BBC

Rights groups' warning as Trump's Remain in Mexico policy restored

US human rights groups have criticised the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while claims are processed. The American Immigration Council said it was a dark day for the US and the rule of law. US President Joe Biden had suspended the policy, calling...
The Independent

Don’t vilify asylum seekers – tackle the root causes of immigration

The latest tragedy in the English Channel is heartwrenching and illustrates the magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by desperate people seeking asylum. As well as addressing the flaws in the asylum system, the international community must urgently target the root cause of the world’s seething conflicts, poverty and illiteracy, otherwise the migrant crisis triggered by the flow of refugees, which leads to these terrible tragedies, will continue.
foxlexington.com

Nonprofit shows dignity to Indigenous asylum-seekers who are ‘bullied’ south of the border

Out of the 2,500 asylum-seekers at the migrant camp, she estimates about 100 are Indigenous women and children. The camp numbers are expected to shoot up as the Biden administration next week is expected to restart the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, or “Remain in Mexico,” begun under the Trump administration that forced asylum-seekers to wait south of the border in Mexico.
iheart.com

White House Reinstating Immigration Rule

The Biden Administration is looking reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy this week, thanks to a court order. Border experts like Rice University Professor Tony Payan say the Mexican government must agree to accept back asylum seekers, and that will come with concessions. He says Mexico will likely...
