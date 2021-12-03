ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Davis, Lane Students to Suggest Names for Town’s Snowplows

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Eye of the Tiger.” “Yo, Bro, No Snow.” “Blizzard Wizard.” “Br-rito.”. These are among the names selected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation from suggestions by schoolchildren to name individual snowplows in their communities. Now Bedford hopes to capitalize on the idea....

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ December 3, 2021

Superintendent Philip Conrad shares a lot of news again this week, from National Native American Awareness Month, through the Drowsy Chaperone, the BHS/Burlington football game on Thanksgiving, vaccination clinics, along with Covid statistics and testing. National Native American Awareness Month. As we close the month of November I want to...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

~ Submitted on behalf of Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Massachusetts Legislature approved a spending bill on Thursday that leverages American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funds to facilitate COVID-19 recovery efforts through one-time investments in housing, environment, and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and human services, and education. The bill includes targeted investments introduced by Representative Ken Gordon for Bedford:
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Hears Results of Municipal Workforce Study

It sounds profound, like a topic for a think tank or a symposium. Or a response to something that disrupts normal work patterns. Town Manager Sarah Stanton briefed the Select Board at its most recent meeting on her office’s ongoing “Future of Work” evaluation focusing on the municipal workforce. The study has been ongoing for several months, and some positive results are already emerging.
POLITICS
The Bedford Citizen

How Does a Building Become Historic? Some Thoughts from Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission

Chair of Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission. What do you think of when told that a particular building is designated as “historic”?. Some may tell you that it refers to a building that faithfully captures, or “freezes”, a period in the life of the building and/or its surroundings – like a museum. Others may tell you that it refers to a building with an interesting story to tell — like how it continued to be relevant to its community throughout its lifetime.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

A Message From the Bedford Council on Aging ~ December, 2021

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Council on Aging Director. As we find ourselves at December, the end of 2021, I think the COA is starting to feel a little bit like the good old days before COVID. Our daily visits are increasing, in-person classes are returning, albeit slowly. Our groups are gathering again, all with masks but, I know there are smiles underneath and I enjoy hearing the laughter around here again! Virtual classes continue with great attendance and I’m sure everyone is happy to be moving again and for those who are newly returned – seeing friends again. I am so very grateful to be moving in this direction with all of you along for the ride with us. I am hopeful, with the availability of vaccine boosters at CVS and other provider offices, that we can return to an even more normal-but-different and improved COA.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Strong Participation in Rec Department Fall Program; Winter Registration Begins Next Week

Things are strangely quiet in the Recreation Department office these days. But program participation is robust, both in-person and virtual. Director Amy Hamilton told the Recreation Commission Wednesday that fall was a “really good season” for program participation. Adult registration was up 8 percent over a year earlier. She noted that some live programs reverted to virtual after the Board of Health re-instituted the indoor mask mandate last summer.
HEALTH
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

Through the efforts and generosity of many, the Bedford Food Bank Service was able to provide a robust Thanksgiving dinner to 175 Bedford households and counting. This is more than double our number from last year. With thanks to Victor Tom and the Bedford Rotary for these images. Dinners were...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in Pittsfield, Northampton, Hadley, Gardner, Acton, Concord, Waltham, Brookline, and Boston. You can see photos and videos from the day by searching for the hashtag #Race4CleanHeat.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Transitions: 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive Welcomes the Support of Capt. Mark Sullivan

~ Submitted by Margaret Donovan on behalf of the 2021 John Dodge Coat Drive. The 36th Annual John Dodge Coat Drive was held on Saturday, November 6, a day that was as bright and warm as John Dodge’s smile. From 8 AM to dusk there was a steady stream of visitors and by the end of the day, hundreds of coats had been bagged. Missing was John’s right-hand man for more than a dozen years, Nick Stavropoulos, due to a foot injury. But his sidekick Richard Hughes was there to pass the coat drive torch to Captain Mark Sullivan of the Bedford Fire Department. The year before the pandemic interfered, Mark had left his business card with Nick and said he would be glad to help with future drives. This year, it was decided that the best way to preserve John’s “Help the Homeless” legacy that means so much to so many who are helped each year would be to put it into Captain Sullivan’s caring hands.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Massport Dismisses Residents’ Complaints about Hanscom Field Aircraft Noise

The Massachusetts Port Authority pushed back Tuesday against area residents contending that recent aircraft noise connected to Hanscom Field has become intolerable. Amber Goodspeed, manager of airport administration, told the Hanscom Field Advisory Commission at its virtual meeting that total operations at the airfield in October 2021 were more than 5 percent below the number for the same month in 2019.
LEXINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Mike Kenneally, Massachusetts Secretary for Housing and Economic Development, Formally Announces Bedford’s $500,000 MassWorks Grant

That was the theme of ceremonies Wednesday afternoon on the Bedford Woods campus off Middlesex Turnpike. The gathering took place outside the enclosed shell of what will be a manufacturing facility for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, the California-based firm specializing in developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. The cause for celebration was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

