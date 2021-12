The Moody school district has voted to raise its ad valorem tax by 15 mils to better its schools. During the Nov. 16 election, while the Moody district showed to be in favor of the new tax by three votes, the school system had to wait for the following Tuesday for provisional votes to be canvassed and counted. Five of those ballots that came were in favor of the tax while none were against, giving the OK for the new tax by eight votes, 928-920.

MOODY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO