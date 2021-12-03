ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Board Hears Results of Municipal Workforce Study

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
It sounds profound, like a topic for a think tank or a symposium. Or a response to something that disrupts normal work patterns. Town Manager Sarah Stanton briefed the Select Board at its most recent meeting on her office’s ongoing “Future of Work” evaluation focusing on the municipal workforce. The study...

