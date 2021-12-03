ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostrunner Project_Hel Expansion Introduces New Campaign and Playable Character in January

Cover picture for the articleFirst-person cyberpunk action platformer Ghostrunner will be getting a new expansion called Project_Hel. The DLC will add a new campaign with a new playable character and players will be able to get their hands on the expansion at the end of January 2022. Developed in partnership between 505 Games,...

