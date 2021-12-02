Statement of Mayor Rhodes-Conway on Gableman Investigation

A valid legislative subpoena can only compel testimony before a legislative committee. Attorney Gableman apparently missed the October headlines saying that I was proud of and willing to testify publicly about Madison’s handling of the 2020 election. Our City Attorney has been in touch with his office to note that the details of any appearance would need to be worked out. As Attorney Gableman said yesterday, these details are normally resolved outside of court, but neither he nor his attorneys have responded to our letter, further underscoring the abject lack of professionalism on Gableman’s team. We here in Madison remain ready to share the details of how we ran a safe and fair election during a global pandemic before the legislative committee where taxpayers can see how their money is being spent.