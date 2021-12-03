ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Letter to the Editor: A Thank You to the Bedford Chamber of Commerce

 1 day ago

~ Submitted by John Gibbons, Minister Emeritus First Parish in Bedford, Unitarian Universalist. I want to express my thanks to Peter Bagley and the Bedford Chamber of Commerce Board for honoring me...

The Bedford Citizen

Davis, Lane Students to Suggest Names for Town’s Snowplows

“Eye of the Tiger.” “Yo, Bro, No Snow.” “Blizzard Wizard.” “Br-rito.”. These are among the names selected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation from suggestions by schoolchildren to name individual snowplows in their communities. Now Bedford hopes to capitalize on the idea. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad told the School...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ December 3, 2021

Superintendent Philip Conrad shares a lot of news again this week, from National Native American Awareness Month, through the Drowsy Chaperone, the BHS/Burlington football game on Thanksgiving, vaccination clinics, along with Covid statistics and testing. National Native American Awareness Month. As we close the month of November I want to...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

A Message From the Bedford Council on Aging ~ December, 2021

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Council on Aging Director. As we find ourselves at December, the end of 2021, I think the COA is starting to feel a little bit like the good old days before COVID. Our daily visits are increasing, in-person classes are returning, albeit slowly. Our groups are gathering again, all with masks but, I know there are smiles underneath and I enjoy hearing the laughter around here again! Virtual classes continue with great attendance and I’m sure everyone is happy to be moving again and for those who are newly returned – seeing friends again. I am so very grateful to be moving in this direction with all of you along for the ride with us. I am hopeful, with the availability of vaccine boosters at CVS and other provider offices, that we can return to an even more normal-but-different and improved COA.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

How Does a Building Become Historic? Some Thoughts from Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission

Chair of Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission. What do you think of when told that a particular building is designated as “historic”?. Some may tell you that it refers to a building that faithfully captures, or “freezes”, a period in the life of the building and/or its surroundings – like a museum. Others may tell you that it refers to a building with an interesting story to tell — like how it continued to be relevant to its community throughout its lifetime.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

~ Submitted on behalf of Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Massachusetts Legislature approved a spending bill on Thursday that leverages American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funds to facilitate COVID-19 recovery efforts through one-time investments in housing, environment, and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and human services, and education. The bill includes targeted investments introduced by Representative Ken Gordon for Bedford:
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Luminary Sales are Underway at Chip-In Farm

Luminaria have become a beloved Christmas Eve tradition in Bedford. Sponsored by the Bedford Minuteman Memorial Scholarship Fund, proceeds from luminaria sales will fund books for the libraries in each of Bedford’s schools. Each luminaria kit is available for $15 at Chip-In-Farm on Hartwell Road. The kit consists of 12...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Strong Participation in Rec Department Fall Program; Winter Registration Begins Next Week

Things are strangely quiet in the Recreation Department office these days. But program participation is robust, both in-person and virtual. Director Amy Hamilton told the Recreation Commission Wednesday that fall was a “really good season” for program participation. Adult registration was up 8 percent over a year earlier. She noted that some live programs reverted to virtual after the Board of Health re-instituted the indoor mask mandate last summer.
HEALTH
The Bedford Citizen

Ho-Ho-Ho Holiday Fun coming to Bedford

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With Thanksgiving come and gone, we’re officially in the Holiday season. With last year basically a pass, it’s nice to reintroduce some of the traditions. Friday, December 3. Winter Market 2021 at The Umbrella. For one weekend a year, the Umbrella...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Food Bank ~ Thanksgiving, 2021

Through the efforts and generosity of many, the Bedford Food Bank Service was able to provide a robust Thanksgiving dinner to 175 Bedford households and counting. This is more than double our number from last year. With thanks to Victor Tom and the Bedford Rotary for these images. Dinners were...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Thanksgiving Update ~ November 24, 2021

I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving. I hope that you are able to celebrate with a little larger group of family and friends than in 2020. As I look back on my message from last year, I realize how much has changed. We are in school full time, many of us and many of our students have been or are in the process of being vaccinated, and we continue to pull together as a community in the best interest of our students. We have much to be grateful for. Thank you all for your continued support. It means everything to know that we are in this together!
FESTIVAL
The Bedford Citizen

Bells will Ring at First Parish ~ Back Bay Ringers on Dec. 4 and ‘The Bells of Christmas’ on Dec. 5

The tintinnabulation of bells large and small will set the stage for winter and the holiday season in the sanctuary of Bedford’s historic First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church on Bedford Common next weekend. The congregation’s music committee will present a fundraiser performed by Boston’s Back Bay Ringers on Saturday, December 4, and a First Parish Lyceum featuring Brad Connor speaking about Christmas bells and bells in our lives will happen on Sunday, December 5.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

As part of a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center, Bedford Mothers Out Front Called on Utilities to Provide Clean Heat Now

On Wednesday, November 17th, in a rousing display of support for clean energy, Bedford mothers and families participated in a spirited relay from Pittsfield to the Prudential Center. Relay participants crisscrossed the state using electric vehicles, bikes, public transit, running, and walking. In addition to the Bedford event, included stops in Pittsfield, Northampton, Hadley, Gardner, Acton, Concord, Waltham, Brookline, and Boston. You can see photos and videos from the day by searching for the hashtag #Race4CleanHeat.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

