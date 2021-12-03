Letter to the Editor: A Thank You to the Bedford Chamber of Commerce

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Council on Aging Director. As we find ourselves at December, the end of 2021, I think the COA is starting to feel a little bit like the good old days before COVID. Our daily visits are increasing, in-person classes are returning, albeit slowly. Our groups are gathering again, all with masks but, I know there are smiles underneath and I enjoy hearing the laughter around here again! Virtual classes continue with great attendance and I’m sure everyone is happy to be moving again and for those who are newly returned – seeing friends again. I am so very grateful to be moving in this direction with all of you along for the ride with us. I am hopeful, with the availability of vaccine boosters at CVS and other provider offices, that we can return to an even more normal-but-different and improved COA.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO