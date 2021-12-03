ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Pfizer and Moderna jabs give best overall boost, UK trial finds

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being used in the UK as boosters give the best overall boost response, according to a UK trial of seven different jabs. The trial is the first study of how well Covid booster jabs work and justifies the UK's early decision to use these two vaccines...

