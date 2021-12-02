ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max's Kenny G Documentary Asks You to Rethink Your Musical Snobbery

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny Lane's new documentary Listening to Kenny G, premiering this week on HBO Max as part of its Music Box series, probably won't change your opinion about the soprano sax man's chill tunes. If you think his work is noxious, uninspired elevator music, you probably will still think that when the...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
hpr1.com

​Penny Lane Explains Why We Should Be Listening to Kenny G

Filmmaker Penny Lane follows her thought-provoking examination of the Satanic Temple with a subject many would anoint as the Devil of Smooth Jazz: Kenneth Gorelick, known to millions of record-buyers as Kenny G. Far from a straightforward biographical profile, Lane embraces G’s decades-long divisiveness to elaborate on questions of taste, appropriation, and genre.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

HBO Max’s December 2021 Lineup: ‘Matrix Resurrections’, ‘And Just Like That’

The much-anticipated new installment in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, will arrive on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. The sci-fi action thriller’s one of the highlights of HBO Max’s December 2021 lineup of premieres which includes the debut of the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Documentary captures the low life of crime

Some projects take a lifetime to complete. The 2021 documentary “Life of Crime 1984-2020” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) brings an end to a three-part cinema verite project four decades in the making. Documentary filmmaker Jon Alpert (“Baghdad ER”) started this project with video cameras back in the mid-1980s, following three...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Full Trailer for Penny Lane's Outstanding 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny G
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: HBO’s DMX Documentary ‘Don’t Try To Understand’

Throughout its highly publicized trials and triumphs, the life story of late Rap star DMX remains one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated and shrouded in mystery. Some of those behind the scenes moments of his final years have been collected for the HBO Max original documentary, ‘Don’t Try To Understand.’
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Santa Inc.” Series Trailer

A trailer has been released for the new HBO Max animated series “Santa Inc.” which hails from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, and premieres on the service on December 2nd. The story follows intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans React To HBO's DMX Documentary

At the beginning of November, HBO announced their new Bill Simmons-led music documentary series, HBO Music Box, and included clips from a handful of films focused on some of music's biggest and most storied legends. Included within films were documentaries about two late hip hop icons, DMX and Juice WRLD.
MOVIES
Collider

'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Documentary Gets Release Date on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary of Sesame Street, called Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, as well as announced a release date. The documentary is directed by Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom, An Invisible Sign), and produced by Trevor Crafts (Experimentors), Ellen Scherer Crafts (Lantern City), and Lisa Diamond (Brain Games, The Fourth Estate).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Music Box#Elevator Music
CNET

Dune is no longer on HBO Max, but you can still watch it soon

If you were too busy to watch a two-and-a-half-hour sci-fi epic described by some as "boring" and incomplete (it covered only one half of its two-part story), no worries. Denis Villeneuve's Dune might be past its one-month streaming release window on HBO Max, but the sci-fi spectacle is coming to digital platforms in December and will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in January.
TV SERIES
defpen

HBO Shares The First Trailer For ‘Listening To Kenny G’

HBO’s Music Box documentary series is off to a fast start. Thus far, Bill Simmons and company have already debuted films exploring the legacy of Alanis Morrissette and the failure of Woodstock 99. More recently, HBO premiered DMX: Don’t Try To Understand. Moving forward, the premium cable powerhouse has its eyes set on the release of a project that takes a deeper look at the life and career of talented saxophonist Kenny G.
TV & VIDEOS
theapopkavoice.com

Everything coming to HBO Max in December

HBO Max will end 2021 on a decidedly early-’00s note, with the return of two iconic franchises: “The Matrix” and “Sex and the City.”. “The Matrix: Resurrections” (Dec. 22) will be the last Warner Bros. movie to premiere on AT&T’s T, -1.07% HBO Max the same day it hits theaters — a pandemic experiment that will not continue in 2022. Nearly two decades since the the trilogy concluded (or so we thought), “Resurrections” brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss for a new chapter in the mind-bending (and mind-blowing) sci-fi movie series. It’ll stream for 31 days, but only for Max subscribers who are on the ad-free tier.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'Birds of Prey' Was Censored on HBO Max, Here's Why

HBO Max users were surprised to find that the streaming service had replaced the original theatrical R-rated version of Birds of Prey with one that had been censored. ComicBook.com reported that ahead of the movie, a message aired that read "This film has been modified as follows from its original version: it has been edited for content." The language and violence In the film had been noticeably toned down, including a joke shirt that is worn by Rosie Perez that was obviously edited.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Swizz Beatz Shares Thoughts On HBO’s New DMX Documentary

On Thanksgiving Day, HBO released “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand,” a documentary that follows DMX following his prison release in 2019, reconnecting with friends and family and trying to find a fresh start in music. Since its release, reactions to the documentary have been positive, with audiences praising the documentary...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most mesmerizing sci-fi movie on HBO Max ASAP

The best science fiction stories tend to take us to worlds and places unlike any we’ve seen before, whether they’re presenting us with visions of the future (Blade Runner, Snowpiercer) or planets the likes of which we have yet to discover (Ad Astra, Dune). The most effective sci-fi films, however, don’t just show us fantastical worlds and futuristic societies but use their settings to reflect and interrogate humanity’s deepest concerns, fears, and flaws.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Listening to Kenny G' Trailer Focuses on the Divisive Jazz Artist

HBO has unveiled the trailer for Listening to Kenny G, the latest documentary in their Music Box series which looks back on the career of jazz's black sheep: Kenny G. Despite a long and fruitful run, the world, and particularly the jazz community, still grapples with how to handle the easy-going, smooth saxophone player. This film, which debuts on HBO Max on December 2, dives deep with various guests and Kenny G himself to see everything that went into one of music's most alluring and most hated figures.
ENTERTAINMENT
wclk.com

HBO's 'Listening to Kenny G' debuts on Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. (VIDEO)

Check out the trailer for HBO's new documentary, Listening to Kenny G. It debuts on Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Directed by Penny Lane, Listening to Kenny G takes a humorous but incisive look at the best-selling instrumentalist of all time - and quite possibly one of the most famous living musicians. The fourth installment in the Music Box series, the film investigates the artist born Kenny Gorelick - who took the pop charts by storm with his 1986 breathtaking single, "Songbird" - exploring his talent for playing jazz so smoothly that a whole genre, "Smooth Jazz," formed around him, and questioning fundamental assumptions about art and excellence. In his own words, Kenny G speaks candidly about his musical background, his stringent work ethic, and his controversial standing in the jazz canon - along with insights from his fans and critics alike.
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

Kenny G’s rise to superstardom explored in ‘Listening to Kenny G’

“Listening to Kenny G” is a new HBO documentary that explores the music superstar’s rise to fame. The film, directed by Penny Lane, examines his worldwide appeal—and the critics who can’t stand him. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch a trailer for HBO’s Juice WRLD documentary Into The Abyss

HBO has released the first full trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, an upcoming documentary on the late Chicago rapper. The film is directed by Tommy Oliver and will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 16. A press release described the film as a document of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy