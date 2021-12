The government is ready to release the returnees on 4400 Season 1 Episode 5, “The Way We Were,” but reintegration may not be as easy as it seems. First, let’s talk about that revelation at the end where the returnees are all being tracked with the help of their new phones. Fans of the original know that the government keeps its eye on the returnees well beyond their release from quarantine, and true to form the reboot has updated the method.

