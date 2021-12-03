New building trades program coming soon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota is offering even more COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and booster shots to Minnesota families. Walz has secured an additional $1 million for over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families, according to the release. Starting as early as Dec. 6, Minnesota will also offer boosters at multiple state-run and state-hosted 5-t0-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools. Roughly 35 state school-based vaccination clinics will begin offering booster shots to parents of children receiving their first or second dose in December and the first week of January, said the release. “Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and make COVID-19 vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans,” said Walz. Additional vaccine clinics will begin offering boosters as planning continues. More On WCCO.com: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible For Northern MN Over Weekend Shawn Clement, 36, Charged In Connection With 100+ Catalytic Converter Thefts Chicago-Area Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property After Getting Boost From Stephen Colbert, Redmon’s Popcorn Closes Following Visit By Health Inspectors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO