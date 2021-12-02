ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fully integrated current sensor excels at wide bandgap power applications

By Redding Traiger
powerelectronictips.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced the high current ±65 Amp MCx1101 Current Sensor, the industry’s most accurate and highest bandwidth current sensor. Designed for WBG (wideband gap) applications, and available in 3.3- and 5-Volt versions, this highly accurate, wide bandwidth AMR-based (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive) current sensor is ideal for a...

www.powerelectronictips.com

Comments / 0

Related
gitconnected.com

How To Fully Cover I/O File Based Applications in .NET C# With Unit Tests

Learn how to divide the application into smaller modules which you can cover by 100%. While working for different software houses, in more than one occasion I had the chance to work on an application which is mainly based on I/O File operations. The biggest challenge the team was facing...
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

±65A isolated AMR current sensor in 3.3V and 5V versions

Aceinna has announced a ±65A isolated current sensor that uses AMR (anisotropic magneto-resistive) technology. “AMR technology has significant advantages versus approaches such as Hall, current transformer, and shunt resistor,” according to the company. “Compared to Hall-based current sensors, AMR provides significantly higher bandwidth and dynamic range. Compared with transformers, AMR offers reduced size and cost, as well as response to dc. In comparison with a shunt resistor, AMR provides an integrated solution, eliminating the external amplifier and related circuitry required for high voltage isolation, which is a significant challenge at high frequencies. In addition, shunt resistors require enough IR drop to achieve accuracy goals at the low end of the current range.”
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Massless battery for applications in vehicle-integrated solar

Scientists at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have developed a structural battery with a carbon fiber that acts as an electrode, conductor, and load-bearing material. Structural batteries are materials with electrochemical energy storage properties that can be embedded in the structure of an object such as an electric vehicle...
ENGINEERING
The Press

Placer.ai Launches API to Seamlessly Integrate Data Into Any Third-Party Application

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced today the launch of its new API. Placer API is a fully featured REST API that is easy to integrate and offers support in a variety of different coding languages. Placer API enables developers and analysts to send requests that return a range of Placer.ai data and insights into executive and customer dashboards, internal reporting, predictive and competitive analysis tools and more.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current Sensor#Power Systems#Power Supplies#Wbg#Amr#Mcx1101#Mca1101#Ratiometric#Mcr1101
nanowerk.com

Meta-waveguides for advanced integrated photonics applications

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The concepts of metamaterials and metasurfaces have spawned massive novel applications in free-space optics. However, recent research also indicates that they possess prominent potential for tailoring the electromagnetic modes in optical waveguides. Conventional optical waveguides are generally restrained by the limited library of waveguide structures and their functionalities...
ENGINEERING
Eos

Transform Hydrology by Integrating Sensors and Disciplines

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Spaceborne remote sensing technologies and approaches have advanced to a stage that planetwide observations on global processes are possible and can provide new insights. These insights will lead to discoveries that will improve our understanding of how the hydrologic processes that define variables and fluxes are globally interlinked to explain the role of the hydrologic cycle in weather, climate, and the biosphere. The issue must be considered of whether the improved observations and advanced understanding are sufficient to address emerging problems related to water and the environment in a global sense. Durand et al. [2021] summarize remote sensing progress, predominantly from spaceborne sensors, in estimating the terms of water balance storage and fluxes. Their review leads to a recommendation to optimize the benefits by integrating multiple disciplinary approaches, multiple sensors, leveraging commercial satellite measurements, and employing data assimilation, cloud computing, and machine learning.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

vFunction and AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces Integration Accelerates Migration of Java Monolithic Applications

Simplifies and facilitates the refactoring, staging, and deployment of monolithic Java applications onto AWS. vFunction, the platform purpose-built for cloud native modernization, announces new integration with AWS Migration Hub Refactor Spaces to automate and accelerate the refactoring, re-architecting, migration, staging, and deployment of legacy Java applications into microservices onto Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This integration addresses two of the biggest challenges facing application modernization and migration teams today: (1) to efficiently decompose monolithic apps into microservices; and (2) to safely stage, migrate, and deploy those microservice applications onto AWS environments.
SOFTWARE
freecodecamp.org

How to Use Redux for Application-Wide State Management

Let's face it – state management across multiple components isn't easy. Sometimes we might set up the state or logic handling properly, but fail to consume the states. Or we might get everything working, but clutter up the codebase in the process, making it hard to read, adapt, and extend.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
motorbiscuit.com

Supercar Rental Company Sticks $101,000 Repair Bill on Customer For Curbing the Wheels of a McLaren 620R

Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.
BUYING CARS
EETimes.com

Neuromorphic Developers Partner to Integrate Sensor, Processor

SynSense and Prophesee are partnering to develop a single-chip, event-based image sensor integrating Prophesee’s Metavision image sensor with Synsense’s DYNAP-CNN neuromorphic processor. The companies will collaborate on design, development, manufacture and commercialization of the combined sensor-processor, aiming to produce ultra-low power sensors that are both small and inexpensive. “We are...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Shiba Inu Next? Bitrise Community Growing Exponentially

Shiba Inu is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today and one of the largest meme coins. Ranking #13, in terms of market capitalization at the time of writing, it has been one of the fastest-growing crypto communities. Shiba Inu was launched in early August 2020 and immediately built a massive community.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
clarkcountyblog.com

Module Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Module Photonic Integrated Circuit YoY growth rate for 2021. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2021 from US$ xx million in 2020. The market size of Module Photonic Integrated Circuit will reach xx in 2027, with a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Microsoft's Wide Applications Strength May Be Surpassed In Investment Appeal By Five9 Say Market Makers

The ability to act instantly on and in a broad arena is the most important information technology advance of this 21st century. One forwarded by “cloud” internet supported from networks. Fittingly, comparative evaluations among investment alternatives locates Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) at the top of today's best-buy risk-reward list. Investment Thesis.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy