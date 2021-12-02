‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Tamara Taylor on Angela vs. Barba in Court in ‘SVU’ Crossover

No one really equates the show “Law & Order: SVU” with actress Rosie Perez. She was, after all, not the main character. She is a talented actress who is well-known for the many amazing roles she has taken on, but it is easy to forget she had a guest-starring appearance in this show way back in 2009. She wasn’t on the show long, so it’s easy to let it slide she was on there. What is not easy to forget, though, are her outstanding roles in movies such as “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Fearless”. The latter is the role that allowed her to earn an Academy Award Nomination for being the best-supporting actress. It just goes to show that she is exceptionally talented, and she’s not afraid to make every single role that she takes on a stellar role. She’s the kind of actress who has done amazing things in her career while also managing to do the impossible by keeping her private life private. You won’t find Rosie Perez on the front of every gossip tabloid and website. She does her job with more than her fair share of talent, and she flies low-key under the radar. However, her name is in the press recently for something that happened more than a decade ago, and her fans are curious to know the truth. Did she really file a lawsuit against “Law & Order: SVU,” at one point?

