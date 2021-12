PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid has resigned, Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Sunday. Rashid resigned after he reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks and verbally abused his staff. “Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce. My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region,” Rashid said in a statement. “I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward...

