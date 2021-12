Mae Brekken was born in Riverdale Township on Dec. 2, 1921. Brekken was born and raised on the family farm, attended grade school up to the 8th grade. She loved everything about the farm and lived most of her life there. Brekken loved any type of animal, especially chickens, hogs, ducks, and sheep, but her favorite was milking the cows. With her love of animals, Brekken took pride in 4-H, as a leader, sewing, and took beef to the county fair each year.

