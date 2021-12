On November 27th 2021, Jo-Ann Jackson Draper age 75 passed away peacefully with her sense of humor in tact. She fought a valiant fight until the very end and we are so proud of her. She was born in Long Beach California on February 9th 1946 to Shirley Slover and Robert Jackson. Jo-Ann spent her younger years in Phoenix. She moved to the Gila Valley in the early 1980’s and fell in love with the small town. She taught pre nursing courses at EAC for 25+ years, remembering every one of her students. You couldn’t go anywhere with Jo-Ann that she didn’t see a former student that she had to catch up with. She was a friend to all. She loved education and decided at nearly 60 years old to go back to school and get her masters degree and become a Nurse Practitioner. She loved the nursing field and thrived in her career.

