ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police locate hit and run suspect after returning dog found at the scene

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6Gjm_0dClFH8z00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police say a man who caused damage to a gate at Evansville Regional Airport was located after a dog found at the airport was returned to his home.

Airport security discovered that a gate on the property was damaged on Monday and camera footage showed a black truck driving through it. Police say airport security also found a dog wandering around the terminal.

Two alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit

Security used the lost dog’s microchip to locate its owner, Evan Zinn. Police say there was a truck at Zinn’s home matching the description with front end damage. Police also found pieces of the same vehicle at the scene.

The damage to the gate was estimated to be $6,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois authorities recover millions worth of stolen goods connected to organized retail theft

CHICAGO — Authorities recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen good related to an organized retail theft ring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday. As several organized “smash and grabs” have been reported over the last two years, this was the first major bust by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is spearheaded […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Dog#Police#Airport Security#Weather#Ind#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

ISP identifies deputy shot in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have confirmed a 17-year veteran officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department was shot Friday morning in Clay County south of Clay City, Ind., and that a suspect is in custody. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Nov. 3 near the New […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville couple involved in Knoxville wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – An Evansville couple was caught in a 5-car accident in west Knoxville Dec 1. Charlene and Thomas Boutwell were on I-40 when they were involved in a wreck around 4:40 p.m. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the wreck was a chain reaction. The lead vehicle, which the Boutwells were not […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Crash on 41 near southbound bridge backs up traffic

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Authorities are investigating a crash that backed up traffic near the southbound bridge Friday afternoon. It happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Authorities say a motorcyclist was heading southbound when it collided with a vehicle that was turning. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Full list of 30 people arrested in drug raids in southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thirty people between the Tri-State and Indianapolis have been arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connections to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of meth throughout central and southern Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Former soccer coach again accused of inappropriate contact with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A registered sex offender has been charged again with similar charges. Jeremy Tudela, a former soccer coach, is accused of inappropriately touching a young child. The incident allegedly occurred at an Evansville entertainment venue during lunch. The victim said Jeremy Michael Tudela inappropriately touched her. Tudela, the former owner of Tudela […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy