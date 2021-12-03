Police locate hit and run suspect after returning dog found at the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police say a man who caused damage to a gate at Evansville Regional Airport was located after a dog found at the airport was returned to his home.

Airport security discovered that a gate on the property was damaged on Monday and camera footage showed a black truck driving through it. Police say airport security also found a dog wandering around the terminal.

Security used the lost dog’s microchip to locate its owner, Evan Zinn. Police say there was a truck at Zinn’s home matching the description with front end damage. Police also found pieces of the same vehicle at the scene.

The damage to the gate was estimated to be $6,000.

