ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sharon Dolev

thebulletin.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Dolev is a peace and human rights activist with a focus on eradicating nuclear and other...

thebulletin.org

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Daily Beast

White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meto#Israeli
techstartups.com

How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Four more children dead, and a nation shrugs

Families in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford this week came a little more than two weeks before the ninth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Middle East
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
The Guardian

Wealthy western countries cannot wash their hands of refugees

The ugly truth behind the Channel deaths (Channel tragedy: ‘Smugglers tell their clients it’s just a lake – but it’s not’, 25 November) is a system of global governance that gives a few countries unequal power over international rules of trade, finance and security. Western governments prioritise their electorates, while the world’s majority are ignored. While our media spotlight desperate people on our shores, they ignore millions of refugees languishing in countries much poorer than ours.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ethiopia asks U.S. to stop spreading false information on war

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks". Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The valid concerns regarding Ilhan Omar and extremism

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota talked on the phone Monday about Boebert's recent comments connecting Islam to terrorism. The call did not go well. The Democratic Omar hung up on the Republican Boebert when Boebert refused to apologize publicly for her remarks. Boebert...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republican social media trolls just suffered a major setback thanks to a federal judge

On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Texas law that would allow social media users censored for sharing certain viewpoints online to sue for reinstatement. It was a disappointment to Republicans in Texas and throughout the country, who have put large social media companies in their crosshairs because they falsely believe conservatives are unfairly oppressed online.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Cawthorn sparks outrage after using phrase 'earthen vessels' in anti-abortion speech

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) has come under fire after commenting on abortion during a House floor speech Friday, Daily Kos reports. The 26-year-old pro-Trump congressman — who has a history of inflammatory rhetoric and has been accused of sexually harassing college classmates — began with a thought experiment in which he compared a fetus being aborted to a Polaroid picture being ripped up before it could fully develop.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy