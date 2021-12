Campbell awarded Sportmanship I "Sportsperson of the Year" for 2021. CLARION NEWS photo by Ryan S. Pugh. Clarion Area volleyball head coach Shari Campbell (left) was awarded the Sportsmanship I 2021 "Sportsperson of the Year" for Western Pennsylvania. Campbell received the award from Sportsmanship I Chairman Norb Baschnagel (right). Campbell just led the Bobcats to their second-straight PIAA Class A volleyball title and it is her third state title as she won the 2012 title as the Bobcats head coach. Campbell has won 17 District 9 championships, 18 KSAC titles and she has had her teams ranked in the top eight of the state 17 years. Campbell was also named the PIAA volleyball Coach of the Year for 2020.

