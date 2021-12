Before Friday’s practice, Giants coach Joe Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play Sunday at the Dolphins, due to a strained neck. Jones got hurt in last week’s win over the Eagles. Jones will make the trip to Miami, because the Giants will head to Tucson, Ariz., from there. They’ll practice in Tucson before their Week 14 game at the Chargers. It remains unclear if Jones will be able to play in that game.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO