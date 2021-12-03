ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

West Virginia Watercolor Society All Member Exhibition to open Saturday in Fayetteville

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
 1 day ago

The West Virginia Watercolor Society All Member Exhibition 2021 will open at Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville on Saturday, Dec. 4.

"This is a very prestigious show, featuring selected works from the members of the Society," Love Hope Center owner and celebrated artist Jamie Lester said.

The show features works by artists Linda Elmer, Jamie Lester, Rita Montrosse, Christine Rhodes, Linda Roberts, Ina Armstrong, Karen Brown, Katherine Crim, Deanna Gillum, Sharon Johnson, Greg Kullman, Debbie Lester, Nancy Maunz, Jane Michael, Betty Neely, Sandy Pealer, Linda Roberts, Kathleen Snoderly, Rema White and others, he added.

Lester said the pieces are traditional watercolor paintings, painted on paper.

Snoderly was awarded the All-Member First-Time Exhibitor Award in 2020 for her painting “He Lived His Dreams.”

The arresting piece has a brilliant, sun-washed effect but still conveys a sense of mystery.

Judge Ellen Elmes wrote that Snoderly's painting won the category "because of its narrative skill in visual storytelling that provides the viewer with enough representation of a real life, but also enough left to the viewer’s imagination to invite personal speculation on that life and those dreams."

The Watercolor Society was formed in 1984 to promote and ensure high standards of the art of watercolor painting in the state, to assist students and to encourage public understanding of the art of watercolor, according to the website.

Since its inception, The Watercolor Society has hosted juried and non-juried exhibits, published a newsletter and hosted workshops.

Love Hope Center for the Arts Board Chair Jose Rizo said the gallery is honored to host the juried show.

"It's a really, really nice show," he reported. "As an art collector, I just think it's great.

"Visually, it's beautiful."

He said the show features a variety of themes of striking colors.

"It's got a little bit of everything, for everybody," he said. "It's a wonderful show."

The Love Hope Center for the Arts opened earlier this year as a "nonconforming gallery that showcases Appalachian artists and pushes the social constructs that surround Appalachia."

Lester said the All Member Exhibition is the fourth exhibit that the gallery has hosted.

"We've had some great response from the community," Rizo added. "The community has really supported us, and we're just excited to grow the arts center this coming year."

Love Hope Center for the Arts, at 100 Rotan St., Fayetteville, will host an opening reception and award presentation on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

The Watercolor Exhibit will be on view from Dec. 4 to Jan. 15, 2022.

More information is available by calling the gallery at 304-575-8323.

