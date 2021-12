All sports betting and gaming expansion in Florida has been halted indefinitely after a ruling by a Federal District Court Judge in Washington, D.C. Under the 30-year gaming compact signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Seminole Tribe agreed to pay the state at least $2.5 million over the first five years, in exchange for having control over sports betting in the state, and being allowed to add roulette and craps to the Tribe's casino operations.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO