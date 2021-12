The hopes of BYU football fans to see enough chaos for the Cougars to get an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl were dashed over the weekend as the status quo held. Instead, the Cougars found themselves dropped one spot to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, past by both No. 12 Pitt, the ACC champs, and No. 11 Utah, who won the Pac-12 title but lost, 26-17, to the Cougars earlier in the year.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO